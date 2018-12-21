Will Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A.’s (BME:A3M) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months?

In September 2018, Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (BME:A3M) announced its earnings update. Overall, the consensus outlook from analysts appear somewhat bearish, with profits predicted to rise by 6.1% next year against the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 22%. By 2019, we can expect Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s bottom line to reach €151m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month €142m. In this article, I’ve outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in the longer term?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 16 analysts covering A3M is skewed towards the negative sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for A3M, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

By 2021, A3M’s earnings should reach €148m, from current levels of €142m, resulting in an annual growth rate of -0.3%. This leads to an EPS of €0.59 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.63. Contraction in the bottom line seems to suggest cost outpacing top line growth of 1.0% over the next few years. With this high cost growth, margins is expected to contract from 14% to 14% by the end of 2021.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, I’ve compiled three important factors you should further examine:

