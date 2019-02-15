Will Atria Oyj’s (HEL:ATRAV) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

After Atria Oyj’s (HEL:ATRAV) earnings announcement on 31 December 2018, analysts seem fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 27% next year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 19%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €16m, we should see this growing to €21m by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Atria Oyj in the longer term?

The longer term view from the 2 analysts covering ATRAV is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

From the current net income level of €16m and the final forecast of €27m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for ATRAV’s earnings is 17%. EPS reaches €0.98 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.58 EPS today. In 2022, ATRAV’s profit margin will have expanded from 1.1% to 1.8%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Atria Oyj, I’ve compiled three important aspects you should further examine:

