AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does AtriCure Carry?

As you can see below, AtriCure had US$52.1m of debt, at March 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$100.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$48.6m net cash.

NasdaqGM:ATRC Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

How Healthy Is AtriCure's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that AtriCure had liabilities of US$35.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$63.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$100.6m in cash and US$26.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$28.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that AtriCure could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, AtriCure boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if AtriCure can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year AtriCure managed to grow its revenue by 16%, to US$209m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is AtriCure?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year AtriCure had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$14m of cash and made a loss of US$17m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$101m. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least five years, at current rates. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When I consider a company to be a bit risky, I think it is responsible to check out whether insiders have been reporting any share sales. Luckily, you can click here ito see our graphic depicting AtriCure insider transactions.