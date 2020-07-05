Atrion Corporation (ATRI): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) going to take off soon? Hedge funds were in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were trimmed by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ATRI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). ATRI was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with ATRI holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind we're going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI).

How have hedgies been trading Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -20% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ATRI over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI), with a stake worth $31.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Royce & Associates, which amassed a stake valued at $21.9 million. Citadel Investment Group, Millennium Management, and Marshall Wace LLP were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Zebra Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI), around 0.51% of its 13F portfolio. Grisanti Brown & Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.43 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ATRI.