Atrion Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Atrion (NAS:ATRI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $642.03 per share and the market cap of $1.2 billion, Atrion stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Atrion is shown in the chart below.





Because Atrion is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 0.5% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Atrion has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which is better than 100% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The overall financial strength of Atrion is 10 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Atrion is strong. This is the debt and cash of Atrion over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Atrion has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $147.6 million and earnings of $17.44 a share. Its operating margin is 24.17%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Overall, the profitability of Atrion is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Atrion over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Atrion is 0.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -1.5%, which ranks worse than 69% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Atrion's return on invested capital is 14.89, and its cost of capital is 2.27. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Atrion is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Atrion (NAS:ATRI, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 69% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. To learn more about Atrion stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

