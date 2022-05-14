Atrium Health develops program to decrease hospital visits due to gun violence

Atrium Health has developed a new plan to try to decrease the number of patients that come into the hospital system due to gun violence.

The medical director of trauma services for Atrium Health, Dr. David Jacobs, launched a “Violence Intervention Program” at Atrium Health CMC Main, Charlotte’s Level I trauma center.

“We’ve done a study at at Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center that shows that if you’re a victim of violence that is seen at the hospital, that you have a one-in-four chance of becoming a victim again,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs said the new program will assess patients who have suffered from gun violence, and find the resources they may need to address their needs and ensure they don’t make it back to the hospital.

The risk factors they are looking for could be drug abuse, involvement in gangs, and even living in specific neighborhoods where violence is more likely to happen. Once those risk factors are assessed, they can find the proper resources to help.

“That could be mental health support; that can be housing support; that could be job training; that could be substance abuse, counseling, any number of things that we’ve been able to identify that may contribute to your becoming a violence victim,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs said similar programs across the country have seen a decrease in violent activity.

