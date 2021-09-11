Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.075

The board of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSE:AI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 13th of October, with investors receiving CA$0.075 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Atrium Mortgage Investment's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Atrium Mortgage Investment's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

EPS is set to grow by 6.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 91%. This is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Atrium Mortgage Investment's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Atrium Mortgage Investment has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The first annual payment during the last 9 years was CA$0.83 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.90. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Unfortunately, Atrium Mortgage Investment's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. So the company has struggled to grow its EPS yet it's still paying out 95% of its earnings. This gives limited room for the company to raise the dividend in the future.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Atrium Mortgage Investment is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Atrium Mortgage Investment that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

