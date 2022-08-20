Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.075

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation's (TSE:AI) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.075 per share on 13th of September. The dividend yield will be 7.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Will Pay Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Atrium Mortgage Investment has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Atrium Mortgage Investment's payout ratio of 91% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 2.4%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the future payout ratio reaching 97% over the next year.

historic-dividend
Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.83 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.97. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.6% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Atrium Mortgage Investment May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Unfortunately, Atrium Mortgage Investment's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. That's fine as far as it goes, but we're less enthusiastic as this often signals that the dividend is likely to grow slower in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Atrium Mortgage Investment that investors should take into consideration. Is Atrium Mortgage Investment not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

