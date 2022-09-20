Atrium Mortgage Investment's (TSE:AI) Dividend Will Be CA$0.075

The board of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSE:AI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.075 per share on the 12th of October. The dividend yield will be 8.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Not Expected To Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Atrium Mortgage Investment has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 91%, which means that Atrium Mortgage Investment would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 2.4% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the future payout ratio reaching 97% over the next year.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was CA$0.83, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.97. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.6% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Atrium Mortgage Investment's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. That's fine as far as it goes, but we're less enthusiastic as this often signals that the dividend is likely to grow slower in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Atrium Mortgage Investment that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

