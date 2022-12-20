Are Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust's (KLSE:ATRIUM) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 3.5% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust (KLSE:ATRIUM). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust is:

5.0% = RM16m ÷ RM321m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.05 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust's Earnings Growth And 5.0% ROE

As you can see, Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE looks pretty weak. Further, we noted that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 4.3%. However, the modest 8.6% net income growth seen by Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust over the past five years is a positive sign. Considering the low ROE, it is quite possible that there might also be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 17% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 63%, meaning the company retains only 37% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Despite this, the company's earnings grew moderately as we saw above.

Moreover, Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust has some positive aspects to its business. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

