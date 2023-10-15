Atrocities and buffoonery

As I begin to write this column Israeli forces are bombing the Gaza strip, and we are seeing the first photos of the massacre of innocent Israelis killed in the Hamas invasion.

The House of Representatives has come back from break as George Santos is indicted with new federal campaign and financial charges and House members from his party are beginning to organize his expulsion from Congress.

It is probable that whoever gets elected speaker of the House, second in line to run this country, will have a mandate from his party to prohibit bringing a vote on financial aid for Ukraine to the House floor.

Lindsay Graham was quoted last night on the evening news, advocating an attack on Iran even if they did not have direct involvement in the Hamas invasion of Israel. This would of course bring Iran into the conflict, widen the war, and mean direct participation of the United States.

What baffles me is what is the difference between the invasion of Israel by Hamas and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia? For the life of me, I cannot not fathom a difference and yet the Republicans in the House may jeopardize peace in Europe by refusing to fund needed financial assistance for Ukraine. I went so far as to design queries on the internet to find some difference in the two causes. There is no rational distinction between the two wars. Donald Trump has a beef with Ukraine and an affinity for Vladimir Putin — that is the only reason his die-hard supporters in the House are blocking Ukrainian assistance as well as showing their muscle.

Do we allow this stupidity to continue? That is not a rhetorical question. The normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel will now be set back or discontinued by this war. The two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli dispute just evaporated.

In the backdrop of these peace-shattering events our House of Representatives struggles under the weak leadership of the Republican majority. There is no class, no statesmanship, no leadership emerging from the bungling bureaucrats as they bicker about who manages their affairs. It is pure buffoonery.

If one were to put movement to the words and workings of the House, it would be slapstick entertainment.

How many lives are being lost? What is happening to the coalition of support for Ukraine? Where is our moral compass? Are we hearing anything from our religious leaders? I hate to say no, or very little. Its reminiscent of Pope Pius XII and the Holocaust.

Pope Francis has made several statements about the war in Ukraine that fail to really address the aggressive role Russia is playing. I’ve tried to attribute these comments to his personal history in Argentina with the Communist Party. They are the hope of the downtrodden, the proletariat. Nonetheless the wholesale murder of innocents in Ukraine deserves total condemnation. The Ukrainians have in large part been killing the military invaders, not innocent Russian women and children. I fail to see what Francis sees in placing fault on both sides. Like Israel Ukraine is a sovereign nation and there is no place for armed invasion of their country.

As I am writing this piece Tom Emmer (6th District representative in the House) sent out an email message assuring the people that we will stand with Israel with whatever is needed to defend against this horrific attack. And yet, not one word about the atrocities that occur daily in Ukraine. This is crazy — it is absurd. Israel has nuclear weapons and the Iron Dome, Ukraine does not. We are sending batteries over to Israel to maintain the Iron Dome, but we still have not passed appropriations for military support in Ukraine. In reality, Israel can protect itself rather well in comparison to the battered Ukrainians.

I have never been in favor of war but what choice do we have? The sanctions against Russia may have helped but they did not stop the war.

We, the people, are allowing these atrocities to continue by our silence and willingness to continue electing these spineless politicians who vote the party line and seem unable to stand up for decency and a return to conduct that reflects consistent moral values with those they represent.

This is the opinion of Times Writers Group member Peter Donohue, who has been involved in the arts in Central Minnesota for more than 35 years. His column is published the third Sunday of the month.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: In wake of attack on Israelis, what about Ukraine?