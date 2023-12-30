Attack on 29 December becomes largest for civilian casualties in Kyiv, day of mourning declared in city

Russia's missile attack on the capital of Ukraine on 29 December has become the largest in terms of civilian casualties in Kyiv, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.

Source: Klitschko on Telegram

Details: The death toll has risen to 16 people. The capital will observe a day of mourning on 1 January.

Quote Klitschko: "At the moment, 16 bodies have been removed from the rubble of a warehouse in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Rescue workers are continuing their work and will continue to dismantle the rubble until tomorrow.

Kyiv will declare 1 January to be a day of mourning."

Background: 30 December has been declared a day of mourning in the cities of Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Dnipro. As a result of the Russian missile attack launched on 29 December, nine people were killed in Zaporizhzhia, six in Dnipro and four more in Odesa.

Support UP or become our patron!