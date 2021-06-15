Attack against Asian California woman investigated as possible hate crime

An Asian woman in California was assaulted, and police are investigating whether she was the victim of a hate crime.

The unnamed victim was hit over the head with an unknown object in the early hours of Monday morning, the Culver City Police Department said in a press release.

Officials described the incident as an “assault and possible hate crime against [an] Asian American.” A heavy-set white male, about 35 years old, asked the woman for a cigarette.

She was “fearful of the male suspect” and “began to walk away,” but that’s when “the suspect approached her from behind, yelled a racial slur and hit her on the right side of her head with an unknown object causing her to fall to the ground,” according to the statement from the department.

The woman suffered a “severe laceration to her right ear” and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. She is expected to make a full recovery.

The police have not caught the attacker and are looking for people with information regarding the incident to come forward.

The number of hate crimes against Asian Americans increased substantially during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the time period from the year before.

New hate crime data shows that there have been 86 attacks against Asian Americans so far in 2021 in 15 of America’s largest cities and counties, while there were 32 during that time in 2020, demonstrating a 169% increase to 2021’s total, according to a report released in April by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

Experts have pointed to the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, as a possible reason behind the increase in hate crimes directed at the Asian community.

