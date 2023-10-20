Attack on airfield in Berdiansk will affect Russia's capabilities on battlefield – UK intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence believes that Russia's loss of combat helicopters as a result of Ukraine's first use of ATACMS at an airfield in Berdiansk will significantly affect the capabilities of Russian forces on this part of the front.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter (X) on 20 October, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: UK Defence Intelligence reiterates that on 17 October, after strikes on Russian military airfields in occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk, "several" helicopters and air defence systems were likely destroyed.

"Although the extent of damage is currently unconfirmed, it is likely nine Russian military helicopters at Berdiansk and five at Luhansk were destroyed, with Ukraine claiming to have used the US-provided long-range army tactical missiles (ATACMS) for the first time," the review notes.

Analysts write that until now, the participation of fixed-wing aircraft in air support of the Russian forces has been very insignificant, and Russian defence has relied more and more on helicopters.

The airfield in Berdiansk was used by the Russians as a forward base on the southern part of the front for both logistics and offensive and defensive capabilities.

"If confirmed, it is highly likely these losses will have an impact on Russia's ability both to defend and conduct further offensive activity on this axis. Given the current strain on Russian military production, the confirmed loss of any air frames will be difficult to replace in the short to medium term," the intelligence agency notes.

The analysts suggest that this also means an even greater strain on Russian aircraft and pilots that are still combat-ready, while the personnel and aircraft are almost certainly worn out from intensive flying.

"There is a realistic possibility this strike will compel Russia to once again relocate its operating bases and command and control nodes farther from the front lines, increasing the burden on logistics chains," the intelligence agency adds.

In a previous review, it was said that the Kerch Bridge, although repaired by the Russian Federation after damage, will only provide limited Russian transport to occupied Crimea and will also require significant Russian resources to protect it against new attacks.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 October, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked an airfield base near the occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk.

Zelenskyy confirms use of ATACMS missiles by Ukraine's forces. US secretly supplied Ukraine with ATACMS it used to strike air bases

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine reported that the runways at the air bases, nine helicopters, special equipment, an air defence launcher and an ammunition depot were damaged.

Satellite images from October 18 have emerged online showing the damage sites at the airfield near occupied Berdyansk

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, stated that the US would supply long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine on a permanent basis.

