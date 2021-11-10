Attack on Augusta woman leads to home invasion arrest

Charges against a man accused of pistol whipping and choking a woman unconscious after busting down her front door will go to the grand jury for possible indictment.

After hearing from the investigator about the events of Aug. 21 at a woman's Mike Padgett Highway apartment, Richmond County Civil Court Presiding Judge Carletta Sims Brown ruled probable cause existed to support the charges of home invasion, aggravated assault and a weapon violation against Maxlin Rolland, 28.

Richmond County Sheriff's Investigator Daryl Oehrlein testified Tuesday the charges against Rolland stem from the Aug. 21 attack on an Augusta woman. She told the investigator that she had gotten to know Rolland through a social media dating site and had invited him to her home, Oehrlein said.

The woman told the investigator she asked Rolland to leave her home after he became loud and disrespectful and he punched her several times in the face and choked her unconscious, Oehrlein said. Rolland left, but not long afterward he kicked in the apartment door and hit her in the head with a handgun, bit her and choked her again, the detective said.

The victim suffered a black eye, broken facial bones and a head injury, Oehrlein testified.

U.S. Marshals tracked Rolland to Indiana Sept. 17. He was returned to Augusta to face the charges Oct. 13.

