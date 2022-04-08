Attack on the Capitol: How many defendants are from the Carolinas?

Thursday marks one year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia has updated the number of people facing criminal charges across the country, including those in the Carolinas.

More than 725 people from nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 violence.

Sixteen of those who have been charged are North Carolinians and 11 are from South Carolina.

Scroll down for a complete list of defendants.

North Carolina:

James Little - Little texted a relative the day of the attack saying, “We are stopping treason! Stealing elections is treason! We’re not going to take it anymore!” He was arrested in his Claremont home after admitting to authorities he got “caught up in the moment” at the Capitol.

Stephen Baker - Baker is accused of livestreaming himself going into and participating in the US Capitol riot. Investigators were tipped off about the Garner man through online videos and calls to the FBI tip line.

Anthony Scirica - Scirica’s coworkers reportedly saw the Kernersville man in a video on “Inside Edition.” A third tipster took a screenshot of his Snapchat stories that showed him inside the Capitol.

Charles Donohoe - Donohoe, a member of the Proud Boys, was indicted in March along with three other leaders in the far-right group. Justice Department prosecutors said Donohoe, from Kernersville, played a key role in organizing the violent assault on the Capitol and celebrated online after the attack. He pleaded guilty April 8 and faces up to seven years in prison. The two charges are conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

Bradley Bennett - According to federal arrest documents, photos and videos posted to Bennett’s Facebook account show him inside the Capitol and the Senate chamber. Bennett also admitted on social media that he “Stormed the Capitol” and it was “OUR HOUSE!” according to documents. After trying to elude authorities, Bennett turned himself in on April 12 in Charlotte.

Stephen Horn - Two people who said they knew Horn for several years called the FBI and identified him from an Instagram post by The New York Times Magazine. One of the people who identified Horn said he tried to pass as a journalist, but was not aware of him having media credentials. Officials later found Facebook videos on his page from inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

James Grant - Grant and a co-defendant were among the first rioters to approach Capitol police officers guarding the building, according to prosecutors. Video captured Grant and his co-defendant leading the first crowd of rioters to enter a restricted area toward a metal barricade where several officers were positioned.

Aiden Bilyard - The 19-year-old Cary man is accused of using what was believed to be bear spray on a line of law enforcement officers on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol building. Bilyard was handed a bat later and used it to shatter a window of the Capitol building. He then entered a Senate room through the broken window.

Lewis Cantwell - WLOS reports Cantwell is part-owner of a tea shop, Sip’ Sum, in downtown Sylva. He’s charged with storming the capitol, destroying property, refusing to leave and interfering with police. He could face up to a combined 28 years for all charges.

Johnny Harris - FBI agents interviewed Harris and said he admitted he was in the Capitol with a megaphone and a flag. He used a GoPro camera and his cellphone to record the events that took place that day, the FBI said. Harris could also be seen on surveillance video inside the Capitol, including in a hallway near the Rotunda.

Grayson Sherrill - Two family members tipped off authorities that the Gaston County man was at the Capitol that day. They provided the FBI with screenshots of Sherrill, who wore a red “Keep America Great” hoodie participating in the insurrection. Law enforcement gathered footage showing Sherrill inside the Rotunda.

Christopher Spencer - According to a statement from a task force officer assigned to the FBI, an informant told authorities that Spencer had livestreamed videos to Facebook from inside the U.S. Capitol. At one point, the video showed the Pilot Mountain man walking into an office hallway as he says, “Where’s Nancy’s office?” in an apparent reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the FBI said. As he walked through Statuary Hall, Spencer said, “Who would’ve knew the first time I ever come would be to storm,” according to officials.

Virginia Spencer - Agents charged Christopher Spencer’s wife, Virginia Spencer, with violent entry and disorderly conduct. She turned herself in on Feb. 8, according to the FBI.

Laura Steele - Six people, including Laura Steele of Thomasville, linked to the far-right Oath Keepers militia group were indicted on charges that they planned and coordinated with one another in the attack on the Capitol. Channel 9 has confirmed that Steele is a registered armed security guard with Novant Health. During the arrest, agents seized her phone, which they said was spotted in pictures taken on the day of the Capitol attack.

Laura Steele (left) is photographed during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Matthew Wood - Wood told agents he was pushed toward the window by a crowd outside and went inside the Capitol to avoid being trampled. But the FBI released pictures showing him waiting as someone smashed the window out with a two-by-four, then jumping through and holding his flag. They also say they have video of him standing in the Capitol Rotunda encouraging protesters to confront police. Wood also admitted to going inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. He was arrested in Winston-Salem.

Edward George Jr. - George is charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, entering the gallery of Congress, assaulting/resisting/impeding officers, civil disorder, and stealing an American flag and flagpole, which is government property.

South Carolina:

Elliot Bishai - One of two York County men who are cadets with the Civil Air Patrol and were charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Both were seen on video outside and inside of the Capitol building, the FBI said. Bishai was also seen on video with Grayson Sherrill of Gaston County, who was also charged in the riots, the FBI stated in the affidavit.

Paul Colbath - A tipster contacted the FBI to report that Colbath, from Fort Mill, had been publicly bragging to friends and family about participating in the riots within the United States Capitol Building. He told investigators that he did not “assault” the Capitol building, but entered through an open door; when he saw the destruction inside, he said he knew it was wrong to participate.

John Getsinger Jr. - WCIV reports the FBI used cell phone data records gathered from Google that placed John Getsinger’s mobile device in proximity of the Capitol on Jan. 6. John Getsinger and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger, both from Hanahan, expressed concern in their Facebook messages days after the Capitol incident they would be arrested for taking part in it, despite claiming they did nothing wrong by being there.

Derek Gunby - Investigators used Facebook posts to determine the Anderson man was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. He additionally posted a livestream to Facebook after the riot, court records show. He said that after President Trump spoke, he followed the crowd that was moving toward the Capitol to protest the “stealing of the election.” He also admitted to being inside the Capitol.

Stacie Hargis-Getsinger - WCIV reports that in an affidavit, multiple Facebook posts by Stacie Getsinger that she made in Facebook groups indicate her and John Getsinger’s intentions to travel to the Capitol for a rally held by President Trump prior to the storming of the Capitol. Also in the affidavit are Facebook posts Stacie Getsinger made on her own Facebook profile as well as Facebook Messenger conversations between the Getsingers and others about what happened while they were in D.C.

Elias Irizarry - One of two York County men who are cadets with the Civil Air Patrol and were charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Both were seen on video outside and inside of the Capitol building, the FBI said. Irizarry is an honor student and freshman at The Citadel Military College in Charleston and is studying political science. Irizarry was also seen on video with Grayson Sherrill of Gaston County, who was also charged in the riots, the FBI stated in the affidavit.

James Lollis Jr. - Federal agents said Lollis traveled with Gunby to the Capitol for Trump’s speech. He left the speech before it ended and headed to the Capitol Building. He approached a Metro Police Department officer and said, “Y’all on the same team we are, aren’t you? You’re not going to respond? You’re not on the same team?” Investigators said he walked into the Capitol and stuck what looked like a red card or sticker to the wall. He later walked back outside and was sprayed in the face with a crowd control spray after getting closer to and yelling at Metro officers.

William Norwood III - Norwood admitted to investigators that he had entered the U.S. Capitol, including, at one point, the Capitol Rotunda. He was close enough to Capitol police officers to be sprayed with chemical irritant. He claimed that two officers were waving people inside, and that one of the officers told him, “I’m on your side.” He alleged that after leaving the building, someone had taken a police vest from a pile of police equipment that was lying on the ground outside and put it on him. He admitted that he put on a police helmet from the pile of equipment before walking away from the Capitol.

George Tenney III - WCIV reports Tenney and another man were captured on video moving through the Capitol together on Jan. 6. Tenney was seen attempting to force open the East Rotunda Doors and he helped rioters outside enter the building. The Anderson man also “grabbed an employee of the House Sergeant at Arms, locked arms with a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and pushed another Capitol Police officer,” according to South Carolina’s US District Attorney.

Nicholas Languerand - Languerand allegedly “threw a variety of objects,” including a traffic barrier, at law enforcement officers on Jan. 6, a statement from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said. A tip led authorities to a social media post that allegedly showed Languerand present during the insurrection, according to a complaint in the case. Languerand is not from South Carolina, but following the riot, he moved from Vermont to a relative’s house in Little River, a coastal town north of Myrtle Beach, The State reported, citing evidence in the case.

Andrew Hatley - According to an FBI special agent, officials received a tip that Hatley had entered the Capitol on Jan. 6. Hatley, who lives in South Carolina, was identified thanks to his cell phone and an image of his hat, the FBI said. According to a federal criminal complaint, a witness sent FBI agents a photo of Hatley standing next to a statue of John Caldwell Calhoun, a former vice president and fierce slavery advocate, inside the Capitol.

One year later, DOJ still searching for those responsible on Jan. 6

One year after the attack, FBI says it is still looking for information on dozens of other men and women involved on Jan. 6, 2021, and the agency has compiled a “most wanted” list for the U.S. Capitol Violence.

Of the 725 people already facing charges across the country, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said more than 225 of the defendants have been charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including over 75 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.”

The U.S. Attorney also said about “140 police officers were assaulted Jan. 6 at the Capitol including about 80 U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department.”

Approximately 640 of the defendants have been charged with “entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds.”

By Jan. 6, 2022, 165 people have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, from misdemeanors to felony obstruction, “many of whom will face incarceration at sentencing,” said the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

“Approximately 70 federal defendants have had their cases adjudicated and received sentences for their criminal activity on January 6,” according to the attorney’s statement. 31 have been sentenced to incarceration. 18 people were sentenced to house arrest and the other defendants were “sentenced to probation with no term of incarceration,” the statement read.

“The government continues to investigate losses that resulted from the breach of the Capitol, including damage to the Capitol building and grounds, both inside and outside the building. According to a May 2021 estimate by the Architect of the Capitol, the attack caused approximately $1.5 million worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol building,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said. “The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

