Attack drone hits manufacturing plant in Mykolaiv and infrastructure facility near Odesa

A Russian attack drone hit a manufacturing plant in Mykolaiv on the night of 25-26 December, and another struck open ground at an infrastructure facility near Odesa.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration.

Details: The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South reported that the Russians had attacked the south of Ukraine from temporarily occupied Crimea and the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov on the night of 25-26 December.

During two waves of attacks lasting 2 and 4 hours, Ukrainian air defence units managed to destroy 9 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs: 4 each in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts and 1 in Kherson Oblast.

Quote from Defence Forces of Ukraine's South: "Despite intense combat operations, it was not possible to avoid strikes in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The enemy struck an open area at an infrastructure facility in Odesa district. The resulting fire was promptly extinguished, and no casualties were reported.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a manufacturing plant was also hit, causing damage to warehouses. No casualties were reported.

Details: Kim also reported that despite the downing of 4 drones in Mykolaiv Oblast, the Russians targeted an industrial facility with a drone and damaged one of its warehouses in Mykolaiv. There was no information about casualties.

Background:

In total, Ukrainian defenders downed 13 of 19 Russian Shahed drones launched on the evening of 25 December and overnight on 25-26 December.

Air defence forces destroyed one drone in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. There were no reports of casualties or damage there.

Support UP or become our patron!