16 Russian attack drones reach Lviv Oblast

Ukraine’s air defences responded to Russian Shahed attack drones twice in Lviv Oblast on the night of 2-3 November.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Andrii Sadovyi, Mayor of Lviv, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence is responding in Lviv Oblast. Stay in shelters!"

Details: Kozytskyi reported earlier that Russian attack drones were in the airspace of the oblast and that residents of settlements of Stryi and Morshyn should pay close attention to it.

Air defence systems responded for the second time over the night in Lviv Oblast at 04:09.

Kozytskyi stressed at 04:34 that Lviv itself and the district centre of Yavoriv were in great danger.

He added that those drones could quickly change direction, so he asked residents of the oblast not to ignore the air-raid warning.

The all-clear was given at 05:21.

Update: Later, Andrii Sadovyi, Mayor of Lviv, posted on Telegram that the military said 16 Shahed attack drones had attacked Lviv last night, and air defence shot them down".

"It is calm in Lviv itself," he added.

Background: On the evening of 2 November, the Russians launched two groups of attack UAVs, some of them moving west.

Support UP or become our patron!