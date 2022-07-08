Killing stuns world that associates Japan with gun control

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shinzo Abe
    Shinzo Abe
    90th・96th〜98th Prime Minister of Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in broad daylight Friday shocked a world that has come to associate Japan with relatively low crime and strict gun control.

Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, Abe was shot in the back while campaigning in the city of Nara for parliamentary candidates. He died at a hospital, two days before the election.

The suspect apparently circumvented the nation's ultra-tight gun regulations by building his own weapon. Police said the 15-inch (40-centimeter) device was obviously homemade, and one expert compared it to a muzzle-loading gun. Authorities confiscated similar weapons when they raided the suspect's nearby one-room apartment.

The motive of the man, who was taken into custody at the scene, remained unclear.

Fatal gun violence is virtually unheard of in Japan, and most Japanese go through life without ever handling, or even seeing, a real gun. Stabbings are more common in killings.

Major universities have rifle clubs, and Japanese police are armed, but gun ownership rights have been a distant issue for decades. Even police rarely resort to firing their pistols.

With a population of 125 million, the country had just 10 gun-related criminal cases last year, resulting in a single death and four injuries, according to police. Eight of those cases were gang-related.

The densely populated capital of Tokyo had zero gun incidents, injuries or deaths during that same year, although 61 guns were seized there.

"Japanese people are in a state of shock,” said Shiro Kawamoto, professor at the College of Risk Management at Nihon University in Tokyo.

“This serves as a wake-up call that gun violence can happen in Japan, and security to protect Japanese politicians must be re-examined,” Kawamoto said. “To assume this kind of attack will never happen would be a big mistake.”

Abe’s security team may face serious questions. But because such attacks are extraordinary in Japan, relatively light security is the norm, even for former prime ministers.

The last high-profile shooting occurred in 2019, when a former gang member was shot at a karaoke venue in Tokyo.

Under Japanese law, possession of firearms is illegal without a special license. Importing them is also illegal. The same rules apply to some kinds of knives and certain other weapons, like crossbows.

People who wish to own firearms must go through a stringent background check, including clearance by a doctor, and declare information about family members. They must also pass tests to show they know how to use guns correctly. Those who pass and purchase a weapon must also buy a special locking system for it at the same time.

Passing those hurdles will allow a license holder to shoot at clay targets. Hunting requires an additional license.

The weapon used in the attack on Abe was probably a “craft-made” firearm, according to N.R. Jenzen-Jones, the director of Armament Research Services, a specialist arms investigations firm.

He compared the weapon to a musket in which the gunpowder is loaded separately from the bullet.

“Firearms legislation in Japan is very restrictive, so I think what we’re seeing here, with what’s probably a muzzle-loading weapon, is not just an attempt to circumvent the control of firearms, but also the strict control of ammunition in Japan,” he said.

___

Associated Press Writer Jon Gambrell in Lviv, Ukraine contributed to this report.

Jon Gambrell is on Twitter https://twitter.com/jongambrellAP

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • Putin says Russia has not 'started anything in earnest' with regard to its war with Ukraine

    "Everybody should know that largely speaking, we haven't even yet started anything in earnest," Putin said of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • A timeline of the career of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

    Born into a prominent political family, Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot at a campaign event Friday in western Japan, had been the country’s longest-serving prime minister. While credited with bringing a degree of stability to Japan following a period of economic malaise and constant turnover among leaders, Abe angered neighbors South Korea and China — along with many Japanese — with his nationalistic rhetoric and calls to revise the country’s pacifist constitution. Here is a look at some key dates in Abe’s life and career.

  • Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

    Friday's shocking assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in one of the world's safest countries stunned leaders and drew condemnation, with Iran calling it “terrorism" while European leaders slammed the “despicable" attack. Tributes poured in as governments expressed sorrow and solidarity with Japan over the loss of Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020 for health reasons. Abe, 67, was shot from behind in Nara in western Japan while giving a campaign speech.

  • Gunman assassinates Japan ex-PM Abe on campaign trail

    NARA, Japan (Reuters) -Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving leader of modern Japan, was gunned down on Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country where guns are tightly controlled and political violence almost unthinkable. Abe, 67, was pronounced dead around five and a half hours after the shooting in the city of Nara. "I am simply speechless over the news of Abe's death," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Abe's protege, told reporters.

  • Ex-leader Shinzo Abe fatally shot in Japan attack

    Japan's NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech. (July 8)

  • Gun applicants in NY will have to list social media accounts

    As missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings, New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits. People seeking to carry concealed handguns will be required to hand over lists of their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.” It’s an approach applauded by many Democrats and national gun control advocacy groups, but some experts have raised questions about how the law will be enforced and address free speech concerns.

  • Before fatal shooting, Japan's Abe was up close with the crowd

    NARA, Japan (Reuters) -Moments before he was fatally shot from behind on Friday, Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was doing what he'd done for decades: getting up close to the crowds and stumping for a local candidate. As is typical in Japan, where violent crime is rare and guns are scarce, security appeared to be light on Friday morning as Abe spoke at an intersection outside the Yamato-Saidaiji Station in the western city of Nara. No roads were blocked off and a bus and a van passed behind Abe's exposed back as he spoke to the crowd of a few hundred.

  • Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan, assassinated at campaign event

    Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara. A suspect has been arrested.

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after shooting

    Abe, 67, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara.

  • Shinzo Abe assassination shocks Japan, where gun deaths are extremely rare

    The fatal shooting of the former Japanese prime minister on Friday sent shock waves through Japan — a country with some of the world’s strictest gun ownership laws.

  • Shinzo Abe death: Shock killing that could change Japan forever

    The killing of the former PM has raised questions in a country where people don't think about violent crime.

  • Photo shows seemingly homemade gun used to kill former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

    Japanese police arrested a 41-year-old man in the city of Nara after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the neck while giving a speech.

  • Japan's former prime minister dies after being shot during campaign speech

    Shinzo Abe, an arch-conservative and a highly divisive figure, was pronounced dead after he was airlifted to a hospital.

  • Shinzo Abe: Japan ex-leader's alleged killer held grudge against group - police

    The man suspected of killing Japan's ex-PM held a grudge against a group he thought Shinzo Abe was part of, police say.

  • Japan's Kishida hopes to put stamp on premiership in upper house polls

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A strong showing by Japan's ruling party in upper house elections on Sunday would give Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a firmer grip on the factious party and allow him to emerge from the shadow of a powerful predecessor and define his premiership. If his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) does as well as polls predict, Kishida will bolster his chances of leading the party into the next election, which must be held by late 2025. A consolidation of power would give the former banker from Hiroshima the opportunity to boost defence spending and perhaps revise the pacifist constitution, something that even the hawkish Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier who stepped down in 2020, was never able to accomplish.

  • Smiling Teens Caught on Camera Killing Elderly Man With Traffic Cone, Cops Say

    Philadelphia PoliceSickening video released by Philadelphia police shows a group of teens smile and record as they beat an elderly man to death with traffic cones.The man, identified by local TV station NBC 10 as James Lambert, was taken to the hospital early June 24 but died the following day from his head injuries, police said. (Cops said Lambert was 72 years old, while the local outlet reported he was 73.)None of the seven involved in the beat down—four boys and three girls—had been arrested

  • Crimes committed by illegal immigrants surged in 2021 after declining in previous years

    The number of crimes committed by illegal immigrants surged during fiscal year 2021, including a 1,900% increase in murders and a 400% increase in assaults and domestic violence.

  • Billionaire crypto bull Mike Novogratz says the market is 90% through its deleveraging cycle but prices will be choppy until there's a narrative shift

    "The problem is for you to go much higher, you need the narrative to go much higher and you need new capital to come in," Novogratz told CNBC.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Learn: 10 Richest People...

  • Congress poised to shoot down Biden’s nuclear rollback

    The White House wants to cancel a nuclear cruise missile, but Democrats have joined Republicans to try to save it.