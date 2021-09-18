Attack on gas pipeline in Syria causes brief power outage

·1 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — An attack with explosive devices laid along a natural gas pipeline southeast of Syria's capital knocked out power in parts of the country before it was quickly restored, the electricity minister said Saturday.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which was the latest incidence of sabotage targeting Syria’s oil and gas infrastructure. During the 10-year conflict, Syria’s oil and gas infrastructure was subject to repeated attacks and many oil fields now lay outside of government-controlled areas.

The attack southeast of Damascus late Friday targeted a pipeline that feeds nearly 50% of Syria’s power plants, according to Electricity Minister Ghassan al-Zamel, whose comments were carried by state media.

He said the attack caused a drop in the transmission pressure, affecting different power plants in the country.

Maintenance work began early Saturday and power was restored to all provinces, al-Zamel said. But he warned that rationing would be “severe” until all repair work was completed.

A statement from the Oil Ministry called it a “terrorist attack that targeted the Arab Natural Gas pipeline" in the Haran al-Awamid area in southern Syria.

The pipeline is part of a transregional gas export pipeline that used to bring natural gas from Egypt to Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. The exports stopped before Syria’s war, but the pipeline has been integrated into the country's grid.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 killed in Yazoo City shooting

    Officer involved in shooting in Yazoo City, sheriff says

  • After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts

    Against the backdrop of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the top U.S. military officer is meeting in Greece with NATO counterparts this weekend, hoping to forge more basing, intelligence sharing and other agreements to prevent terrorist groups from regrouping and threatening America and the region. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the meeting of NATO defense chiefs will focus in part on the way ahead now that all alliance troops have pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban are in control. Milley, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and American intelligence officials have warned that al-Qaida or the Islamic State group could regenerate in Afghanistan and pose a threat to the United States in one year to two years.

  • Deutsche boss says sorry for report criticising German government

    The boss of Germany's largest lender, Deutsche Bank, has been forced to apologise to politicians days before a general election after one of its analysts criticised the government with views that were "not authorised" by its management.

  • Hong Kong proposes SPAC listings, restricts to professional investors

    Hong Kong will only allow large blank-cheque companies that raise at least HK$1 billion (US$128 million) to list on its main board and ban retail investors from buying these so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), according to proposed rule changes by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX). In a consultation paper issued on Friday, the bourse operator proposed a range of tough criteria for SPACs listings, including requiring target companies to meet its normal listing requireme

  • Venezuelan leader Maduro lands in Mexico ahead of Latin American leaders' summit

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Mexico City on Friday, Mexico's foreign ministry said, ahead of a summit of a recently elected "pink tide" of leftist Latin American leaders. The socialist leader will attend a meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), a regional body that Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez helped set up in 2011.

  • Thousands of Haitian migrants make camp under a Texas bridge

    Thousands of Haitian migrants have assembled under and around a bridge in a small Texas border town, presenting the Biden administration with a new and chaotic challenge Friday as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers who have been reaching U.S. soil.

  • The global supply chain isn't improving

    All facets affected, including marine vessels, trucking, warehousing, and rail.

  • Somalia's president berates Djibouti for detaining his security adviser

    MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Friday accused neighbouring Djibouti of illegally detaining his national security adviser, a criticism which appeared linked to a destabilising row between the president and his prime minister. Djiboutian authorities held the adviser, Fahad Yasin, preventing him from travelling to Mogadishu by air, the director of communications in the presidency Abdirashid Hashi said, without providing more details. Djibouti's foreign minister, without naming any individual, denied reports that it was interfering in Somalia.

  • Carbon dioxide 'threatens food security' says meat industry

    A shortage of the gas could hit meat production and packaging, UK processors warn.

  • Money for the infrastructure bill is coming at the expense of Medicare Part D

    A once-in-a-generation chance to blunt rising prescription drug costs for seniors is about to disappear.

  • Boston's famous Skinny House sells for a nice fat price

    Boston's famous Skinny House has sold for a nice fat price. The home “received multiple offers and went under agreement for over list price in less than one week," real estate agency CL Properties posted on Facebook. The four-story home built in 1862, according to a plaque on the facade, is about 1,165 square feet (108 square meters) — even though it is about 10 feet (3 meters) wide at its widest point and narrows in the back to about 9.25 feet (2.8 meters).

  • Another Texas execution delayed on religious freedom claims

    Another Texas inmate has had his execution delayed over claims the state is violating his religious freedom by not letting his spiritual adviser lay hands on him at the time of his lethal injection. Ruben Gutierrez was set to be executed on Oct. 27 for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old Brownsville woman in 1998. Prosecutors said the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming review of similar religious freedom issues made by another inmate, John Henry Ramirez, whose execution the high court delayed last week, will impact Gutierrez’s case.

  • Singapore primary schools to shift online as COVID-19 cases rise

    Primary 6 students will go on a study break for a few days from Sept. 25 before sitting for the national examination to minimise risk of school-based transmissions and reduce the number of students placed in quarantine. "With the PSLE (Primary School Leaving Examination) written paper examinations approaching, we will undertake further measures to protect students who are not yet medically eligible for vaccination and give parents and students greater peace of mind," said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing. A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause on further reopening.

  • Photos show North Korea expanding uranium enrichment plant

    Recent satellite images show North Korea is expanding a uranium enrichment plant at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex, a sign that it’s intent on boosting the production of bomb materials, experts say. The assessment comes after North Korea recently raised tensions with its first missile tests in six months amid long-dormant nuclear disarmament negotiations with the United States. “The expansion of the enrichment plant probably indicates that North Korea plans to increase its production of weapons-grade uranium at the Yongbyon site by as much as 25%,” Jeffrey Lewis and two other experts at Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey said in a report.

  • California Republican turnout not high enough to boot Newsom

    Republicans, vastly outnumbered by Democrats in California, needed a huge turnout in this week's recall election to have any chance of removing Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. Last year, then-President Donald Trump received more votes than any Republican presidential candidate in state history — over 6 million — but was trounced by Democrat Joe Biden, who collected more than 11 million. Early polling in the recall contest suggested Republicans were highly motivated to remove Newsom in the rare, late-summer election.

  • Facebook exec says stablecoins 'probably' require more regulation

    In a new interview, Facebook's David Marcus told Yahoo Finance stablecoins "probably" will require additional regulation, which should focus on consumer protection as well as the prevention of illegal payments like money laundering.

  • Taliban replace ministry for women with one restricting them

    Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers set up a ministry for the “propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice" in the building that once housed the Women's Affairs Ministry, escorting out World Bank staffers Saturday as part of the forced move. It's the latest troubling sign that the Taliban are restricting women's rights as they settle into government, just a month since they overran the capital of Kabul. In their first period of rule in the 1990s, the Taliban had denied girls and women the right to education and barred them from public life.

  • U.S. government gives GM $36.4 million to develop 10 heavy-duty Suburbans

    General Motors Defense has secured a lucrative contract to provide the United States Department of State with 10 examples of a purpose-designed heavy-duty Chevrolet Suburban. Full details about the truck weren't released, partly because it's still at the embryonic stage of development and partly due to the sensitive nature of the project, but General Motors Defense described it as a heavy-duty Suburban built largely with off-the-shelf components. Chevrolet no longer offers a heavy-duty Suburban, though it has in the past, so reading between the lines suggests the SUV will be related to the Silverado HD under the sheet metal.

  • France says Australia-US submarine deal 'huge mistake'

    France’s ambassador to Australia has described as a “huge mistake” Australia’s surprise cancellation of a major submarine contract in favor of a U.S. deal, as the diplomat prepared to leave the country in an unprecedented show of anger among the allies. French envoy Jean-Pierre Thebault delivered his comments Saturday as he left his residence in the capital of Canberra. “This has been a huge mistake, a very, very bad handling of the partnership,” Thebault said, explaining that the arms agreement between Paris and Canberra was supposed to be based “on trust, mutual understanding and sincerity."

  • Elise Stefanik’s ‘Hateful Rhetoric’ Ripped In Stinging Editorial By Hometown Newspaper

    The editorial board of Albany's Times Union asks the New York Republican "how low" she can go in its withering essay.