(Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday challenged in court last week's U.S. Justice Department order to turn his tax returns over to a House of Representatives committee, part of his long campaign to keep details of his wealth secret. In a filing https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.208895/gov.uscourts.dcd.208895.113.0.pdf in federal court in the District of Columbia, Trump's lawyers said the House Ways and Means Committee lacks a legitimate basis for seeking his federal tax returns, and that the Justice Department erred when it backed https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/trump-urged-justice-dept-overturn-vote-results-house-panel-chair-2021-07-30 the committee's request. The department, reversing course from the stance it took when Trump was in office, on Friday told the Internal Revenue Service to provide the Republican businessman-turned-politician's tax records to congressional investigators - a move he has long fought.