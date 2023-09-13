Attack inside Oklahoma County jail Tuesday afternoon sends detainee to hospital

A pod inside the Oklahoma County jail is pictured in Oklahoma City, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

A fight at the Oklahoma County jail Tuesday sent a detainee to the hospital.

The unidentified detainee remained there Tuesday night being treated for several, unspecified injuries, jail officials said.

The victim was attacked by several other detainees about 2:45 p.m., according to jail officials who said the fight may have been gang related.

Jail staff was able to separate the detainees before turning their attention to aiding the victim.

Officials did not say whether the attack happened in a cell or in a pod's open area.

More: Sanitation issues, missed health checks ongoing at Oklahoma County jail, health department says

Detainees involved in the attack were separated from each other and moved to different areas of the jail to prevent them from communicating with each other.

An investigation into the attack is ongoing. The altercation could result in additional criminal charges being filed against the attackers, jail officials said.

“Unfortunately, fights between detainees happen in facilities all across the country,” said Brandi Garner, the Oklahoma County jail's CEO.

“Our staff did an excellent job in responding to end the fight and attend to the injured detainee. We will hold these detainees accountable for their actions.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma County jail detainee hospitalized after attack