Attack on Kharkiv region: rocket hits area near apartment building, damaging 15 cars

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — SUNDAY, 14 AUGUST 2022, 13:37

The police have opened criminal proceedings with regard to an attack on the urban-type settlement of Slobozhanske in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region.

Source: National Police

Details: On 14 August, at 01:20, the duty station of Police Department No. 2 of the Chuhuiv District Police Department of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast received a message about an artillery attack on the settlement.

Law enforcement officers found that one of the projectiles had hit near an apartment building and damaged its windows, as well as about 15 private cars.

Another had landed near a critical infrastructure facility.

It is reported that the investigative and operational group are conducting an inspection of the scene, removing some of the debris and documenting war crimes against the civilian population.

The investigators have opened criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war.

