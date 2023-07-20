Attack of man, 63, at movie theater recorded. Broward detectives search for assailant

This is not the type of action people expect to witness while going to enjoy a film at the movie theater.

Broward detectives on Thursday are asking for the public’s help to track down the assailant who was seen on video viciously attacking a 63-year-old man over reserved seats at a movie theater.

Before 10 p.m. July 10, victim told detectives that he arrived with his wife to the AMC movie theater, 2315 N. Federal Highway, in Pompano Beach and purchased VIP tickets that included advance seating for a film. Once inside the theater room, he noticed that a younger man and a woman were on the seats he had reserved for him and his wife.

“According to the preliminary investigation, the victim politely asked the subject to move from their seats. Witnesses said that’s when the subject became hostile, standing up and aggressively getting in the victim’s face. The subject got so close to the victim that it forced him to take a step back ending up on the stairs in the aisle of the theater,” Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said Tuesday in a news release.

The cellphone video captured the moment when the 63-year-old man loses his balance and falls down the steps. The attacker is seen standing above older man, repeatedly punching him in the face until witnesses rushed to the victim’s aid and pulled the assailant off him.

The attacker and the woman who was with him left the theater, leaving the older man with several injuries to his head and face. He was then taken to the hospital, detectives said. The victim’s current medical condition is unclear.

Broward detectives say this individual attacked a 63-year-old man over reserved seats at a movie theater in Pompano Beach on July 10, 2023.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or with information regarding this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Detective Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-601-5905 or submit a an anonymous tip by contacting Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.