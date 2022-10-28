Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell make their way to the statue dedication ceremony for Amelia Earhart in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Tom Williams/Getty Images

Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked during an early Friday break-in, police said.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to the hospital and after being beaten with a hammer.

Several GOP lawmakers, including some who spread lies about the 2020 election, have since condemned the attack.

Several Republican lawmakers have condemned the violent Friday attack on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, including many who continued to defy the 2020 election results even after rioters sought her out on January 6, 2021.

Police said a 42-year-old man broke into the couple's San Francisco home just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning and beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer, causing him to suffer blunt force trauma to the head and body.

Pelosi was in Washington, DC, at the time with her protective detail, according to authorities.

Many Republicans posted supportive messages online, stating that "violence is never acceptable," "enough is enough," and condemning the "un-American" behavior.

Among those well-wishers were GOP lawmakers who supported overturning President Joe Biden's lawful victory hours after MAGA fans menacingly chanted Pelosi's name outside her office while rampaging the US Capitol, including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Byron Donalds of Florida, Kat Cammack of Florida, Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee, Debbie Lesko of Arizona, and Randy Weber of Texas.

Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker was shouting "Where's Nancy?," according to reports, in an eerie call-back to the threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.

Here's what some Republicans have said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence

The Indiana Republican, who was also hunted by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, and worked closely with congressional leaders to resume the certification of the vote that sealed Biden's electoral win, called the attack on Paul Pelosi "an outrage."

"There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families," Pence wrote online.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

The top Republican said he was "horrified and disgusted" by the attack on Pelosi in a Friday tweet.

Rep. Steve Scalise

The Louisiana lawmaker has also been the victim of political violence. During a June 2017 practice session for an annual Congressional baseball game for charity, a gunman shot six people, including Scalise, who had to undergo surgery for the attack.

Scalise on Friday echoed McConnell's comments, saying he was "disgusted" by the "horrific" assault on Pelosi.

Sen. Ted Cruz

The Texas senator acknowledged his and Nancy Pelosi's "political differences," while calling the attack on her husband "horrific."

"Violence is always wrong & unacceptable," he tweeted.

That somber tone stands in stark contrast to the fiery rhetoric Cruz's 83-year-old father spewed during a campaign rally in Northern Virginia on October 25.

"If we lose this election, America is destroyed," the elder Cruz reportedly told attendees at a campaign event for Republican House hopeful Yesli Vega.

Rep. Elise Stefanik

The New York Republican wished Pelosi a full recovery and called for the attacker to be prosecuted to "the fullest extent of the law."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger

The Illinois Republican, who is set to retire at the end of this term, has been a longtime Trump critic and a notable dissident in his party.

Kinzinger in a Friday tweet urged every GOP candidate to speak out against the attack on Pelosi's husband and suggested that his colleagues' election result conspiracy theories are partially responsible for such displays of political violence.

Rep. Liz Cheney

The Wyoming Republican, who co-chairs the January 6 select committee and has drawn Trump's ire for supporting his second impeachment, called the attack "deeply troubling."

Rep. Scott Perry

The Pennsylvania Republican, who is fighting a January 6 committee subpoena and an FBI investigation into his alleged efforts to help overturn the 2020 election, wrote that he wished Pelosi a "very speedy" recovery.

Rep. Byron Donalds

The Trump-aligned Florida Republican tied the attack to the GOP's pro-policing/anti-crime messaging.

Rep. Kat Cammack

The Florida Republican wrote that she was "horrified" by the attack on Pelosi and said politically motivated violence is "never acceptable."

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann

The Tennessee Republican wrote that any politically motivated violence "must be strongly condemned."

Rep. Rodney Davis

The Illinois Republican wrote that the Pelosi attack strikes at the heart of every lawmaker, decrying it as "an attack on all of Congress."

Sen. Ben Sasse

The Nebraska Republican, who is expected to leave Congress to go run the University of Florida, urged everyone to quash the hate consuming the nation.

"Every single American needs to be lowering the temperature," Sasse wrote in an online statement, punctuating his warning with an "increasingly obvious" observation.

"Disturbed individuals easily succumb to conspiracy theories and rage — the consequences are bloody and un-American," Sasse said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

