Attack on oil refinery in Volgograd carried out by drones of Ukraine's Security Service – photo, video

The fire on 3 February at one of Russia's largest oil refineries in Volgograd was the result of a successful attack by Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) drones.

Source: UP source in the special services

Details: The source notes that two drones hit the primary oil refining unit, without which the plant will lose "a significant part of its production capacity".

PHOTO: V1 RU

Quote: "The SSU continues to systematically destroy the infrastructure used by Russia to wage war in Ukraine.

By attacking oil refineries that work for the Russian military-industrial complex, we not only cut off the logistics of fuel supplies for enemy equipment but also reduce the filling of the Russian budget. The explosions at Russian refineries will continue."

More details: The source recalls that recently, SSU drones also attacked a sea terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia, and an oil refinery in Tuapse.

According to Reuters, these attacks reduced Russian exports of oil products by almost a third.

Background: A fire broke out in the Russian city of Volgograd on the night of 2-3 February, with petroleum products burning over an area of 300 square metres.

Support UP or become our patron!