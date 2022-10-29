Attack on Pelosi’s husband heightens fears of increasing US political violence

Joan E Grevein Washington
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The bloody hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has sparked increased fears over political violence in America just weeks before the country’s crucial midterm elections.

Related: Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, in hospital after being attacked at home

The assault – by someone who reportedly entered the Democratic leader’s home specifically in search of her – comes amid an alarming rise in violent rhetoric and threats targeting US lawmakers.

As Americans prepare to go to the polls on 8 November, many experts and observers have warned of the danger of acts of political violence. The election has played out in an atmosphere of conspiracy and intimidation amid widespread rightwing claims of voter fraud and persistent evidence-free accusations that the 2020 election was stolen.

Paul Pelosi’s assailant reportedly posted on social media numerous far-right conspiracy theories around the election, as well as other issues such as big tech and the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to police, a suspect identified as 42-year-old David DePape broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco home and beat her husband with a hammer until officers disarmed him. The suspect is now facing a number of charges, including attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. Pelosi was taken to a nearby hospital, and the speaker’s office said he was expected to make a full recovery.

CNN has reported that the assailant appeared to have targeted the speaker, who was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack. The suspect reportedly entered her home shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”

The assault marked the latest in a string of incidents involving threats of violence against American lawmakers, judges and political candidates.

In June, a man carrying a gun was arrested outside the home of the supreme court justice Brett Kavanaugh after threatening to kill him. A month later, Seattle police responded to a call about a man standing outside the home of Pramila Jayapal and shouting death threats and racial slurs against the progressive congresswoman. Days after that, New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was attacked at a campaign event, when a man with a sharp weapon charged at him.

Jayapal weighed in on the assault against Pelosi’s husband, saying on Twitter, “My heart breaks for @SpeakerPelosi and Paul Pelosi, and for our entire country. This violence is horrific. Our prayers are with them both and their family.”

The US Capitol police has reported an overall rise in the number of threats against members of Congress since the deadly January 6 insurrection last year.

According to USCP data, officers tracked 9,625 threats and directions of interest (meaning concerning actions or statements) against members of Congress in 2021, compared with 3,939 such instances in 2017. The House sergeant at arms has responded to this worrisome trend by giving lawmakers up to $10,000 to upgrade security at their homes.

Although both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have faced a number of threats in recent months, the increase is not evenly distributed along the political spectrum. According to a study conducted by the Anti-Defamation League, rightwing extremists have committed about 75% of the 450 political murders that occurred in the US over the past decade, compared with 4% attributed to leftwing extremists.

A suspect is taken into custody by sheriff deputies after he brandished a sharp object during an attack on Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, in Perinton in July.
A suspect is taken into custody by sheriff deputies after he attacked Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, in Perinton in July. Photograph: AP

The January 6 insurrection, which was carried out by a group of Donald Trump’s supporters attempting to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory, provided a vivid example of the danger of rightwing extremism. A bipartisan Senate report released in June concluded that seven people died in connection with the insurrection.

The words of the man who assaulted Pelosi’s husband on Friday echoed those of the January 6 insurrectionists. One man who participated in the Capitol attack was recorded saying, “Where are you, Nancy? We’re looking for you.”

The attack against Pelosi’s husband prompted calls for Republican lawmakers to condemn the use of threats and violence against political opponents. One of those calls came from Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the the House select committee investigating January 6 whose family has received death threats over his work with the panel.

“This morning’s terrifying attack on Paul Pelosi by a man obsessed with election conspiracies is a dangerous reality encouraged by some members of my own party,” Kinzinger said on Twitter. “This must be condemned by every Member of Congress [and] candidate. Now.”

Recommended Stories

  • Musk takes over Twitter and faces social media crash course

    Twitter's newly minted owner, the self-described “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk, is about to get a crash course on global content moderation. Among his first moves after completing his $44 billion takeover Thursday was to fire the social media platform's top executives, including the woman in charge of trust and safety at the platform, Vijaya Gadde. Lightly moderated “free speech” sites such as Gab and Parler serve as cautionary tales of what can happen when the guardrails are lowered.

  • Paul Pelosi recovering after home-invasion attack

    Flowers sit outside the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul, who was attacked by an intruder while the Speaker of the House was out of town Friday. Mr. Pelosi is said to be recovering from surgery at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

  • Pelosi attack shocks members of Congress, some say hate speech fuels threats

    The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has shocked some members of Congress, especially those who have faced threats of violence themselves. There is a new law targeting hate speech. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama spoke to those who study political extremism.

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 as Warriors hold off Heat 123-110

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Smooth as ever starting his 14th NBA season, Stephen Curry shook Tyler Herro and made it look oh so easy. Curry scored 10 of his 33 points in a tight fourth quarter to go with nine assists and seven rebounds, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Miami Heat 123-110 on Thursday night. Once he got Tyler to open his back leg up, he was kind of dead at that point.

  • U.S. Marshals arrest man on murder charge in connection with roadside body discovery

    A man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a woman's body on the side of a northeast Leon County road last week.

  • Brutal attack on Paul Pelosi dominates national attention

    Paul Pelosi is recovering after undergoing surgery for injuries he sustained in a Friday morning attack at his and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home. Team coverage by Betty Yu and Sara Donchey. (10-28-22)

  • Barnes' Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee's Black turnout

    Standing beside the pulpit at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on a crisp fall Sunday morning, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was preaching to the choir – they were assembled behind him, clad in blue and gold robes. “This community is always top of mind for me,” he reassured the mostly older congregants filling the pews, as he hit on issues he knew they care about: crime, jobs, inflation. It's a typical strategy for any Democrat who wants to win in battleground Wisconsin – go to Milwaukee, speak in Black churches, pose for pictures with the churchgoers.

  • Suspect in attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband was searching for the House speaker, sources say

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by an assailant who broke into their home in San Francisco, her office said.

  • Stolen Kia recovered in Kettering and person driving it is in custody, police say

    Stolen Kia recovered in Kettering and person driving it is in custody, police say

  • Hecklers target Hochul, Zeldin as candidates campaign in NYC

    Biden's visit could give a boost to Hochul, whose reelection contest against Republican Lee Zeldin has tightened in recent weeks.

  • Man forges another man’s personal information, attempts to steal $26K from bank, MPD says

    Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a forgery of identity at a bank.

  • ‘We’re going to win’: the union fighting for Democratic votes during the US midterms

    States like Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania may determine who controls the US Senate, invigorating Unite Here’s effort to mobilize Democratic votes

  • Putin shows no regrets as war rages in Ukraine

    STORY: During a three and a half hour Q&A session Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin showed no regrets over his war in Ukraine, insisting that the "special military operation" was achieving its goals, and the West's dominance over world affairs was coming to an end. "World domination is what the so-called West bet on in its game, but that game is, without doubt, a dangerous, bloody and, I would say, filthy one. It's one that denies the sovereignty of countries and nations, their distinctiveness and uniqueness, disregarding the interests of other states." Taking questions from audience members who lavished him with praise, Putin hardly mentioned Ukraine, instead railed against the West.Putin appeared confident and relaxed, a marked contrast from stiff, formal and uneasy public appearances early in the eight-month-old war that had drawn questions about his health.Putin said liberal Western leaders had undermined "traditional values" around the world, and forecast an unpredictable and dangerous future."We are standing at a historical frontier: Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important decade since the end of World War Two."He made no mention of Russia's battlefield setbacks of recent months, or his escalation in response, such as calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists, which has led to thousands of men fleeing abroad.Leaders in Kyiv dismissed his speech, as fighting on the ground appears to have slowed in recent days, with Ukrainian officials saying tough terrain and bad weather had held up their main advance in the southern Kherson region.Russia has ordered the evacuation of civilians from the region it holds, but Kyiv says Russia is reinforcing the area with freshly called-up reservists.Putin on Thursday repeated Russia's latest allegation - that Ukraine was planning to use a so-called "dirty bomb" to spread nuclear material, which the United States, Britain and France have called "transparently false." Meanwhile, Kyiv said Russia was pressing ahead with a campaign to destroy critical infrastructure ahead of the winter with drone and missile strikes.A senior Russian foreign ministry official also warned this week that Western commercial satellites could become targets for Russia if they determined them to be involved in the war in Ukraine. The White House Thursday vowed any attack on U.S. infrastructure will be met with a response.

  • 47 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines

    Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains left at least 47 people dead, including in a hard-hit southern Philippine province, where as many as 60 villagers are feared missing and buried in a huge mudslide laden with rocks, trees and debris, officials said Saturday. At least 42 people were swept away by rampaging floodwaters and drowned or were hit by debris-filled mudslides in three towns in Maguindanao province from Thursday night to early Friday, said Naguib Sinarimbo, the interior minister for a five-province Muslim autonomous region governed by former separatist guerrillas.

  • Kendall Stanley: The ugliness of the big lie

    Voters have no idea the time it takes to process an election.

  • Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul recovering after hammer attack surgery

    The intruder allegedly demanded to see top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi, and fractured her husband's skull.

  • President Biden, other leaders denounce attack of Paul Pelosi

    Rick Montanez provides the latest on an evolving investigation into the brutal attack of Paul Pelosi, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband in San Francisco early Friday morning. In the hours since the attack, countless country leaders have come forward to denounce the incident, including President Biden.

  • Putin blasts West, says world faces most dangerous decade since WW2

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the world faced the most dangerous decade since World War Two as Western elites scrambled to prevent the inevitable crumbling of the global dominance of the United States and its allies. In one of his longest public appearances since he sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Putin signalled he had no regrets about what he calls "a special operation" and accused the West of inciting the war and of playing a "dangerous, bloody and dirty" game that was sowing chaos across the world. "The historical period of the West's undivided dominance over world affairs is coming to an end," Putin, Russia's paramount leader, told the Valdai Discussion Club during a session entitled "A Post-Hegemonic World: Justice and Security for Everyone".

  • Tennessee senator to change plea in campaign fraud case

    A Tennessee senator accused of violating federal campaign finance laws requested a hearing Thursday to change his not guilty plea after initially criticizing the charges as a political witch hunt. Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey is asking the federal court to “to set a change of plea hearing in this matter," according to court documents. The two-page motion does not specify what charges or whether the move is part of a plea agreement.

  • 'The jury's still out': Meloni's far-right government takes shape in Italy

    Italy’s new right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sought to calm critics in her first public address since taking office, decrying fascism, voicing support for the European Union and NATO, and vowing continued backing of Ukraine in its war with Russia.