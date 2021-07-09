Attack at Pinellas BP station leads to attempted murder charge

A Seminole man was arrested on an attempted murder charge Thursday after deputies say he used a metal object to attack a man who was pumping gas at a BP station.

Zachary Pierson, 29, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and criminal mischief after the attack, which occurred about 7:25 p.m. at the station, 8289 Park Boulevard in Seminole, Pinellas sheriff’s deputies reported.

The attack left the victim with injuries that included a fractured skull, bruised ribs a shattered jaw and a brain bleed. He was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials said an investigation is ongoing. The name was of the victim was not made public Friday. A motive for the attack was unclear.

Arrest reports state that Pierson approached the victim from behind with a metal object, which appeared to be a pipe. Pierson hit the victim in the head with the object and continued to beat the victim after he had fallen to the ground.

Eventually, the victim was able to get into the car and drive away. Pierson destroyed the victim’s phone, which had fallen to the ground during the attack, as well as one of the tail lights of the car, deputies report.

Pierson was being held at the Pinellas County jail Friday without bail.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.