Attack and robbery in mall bathroom outside Macy’s leads to prison for teen

A teen is heading to prison for a robbery inside a restroom at Arbor Place Mall in Douglas County.

The victim was targeted in the restroom outside Macy’s in Aug. 2019.

Douglas County Prosecutors say Batrone Thompson put a gun to the neck of the victim then demanded his wallet, money, and phone.

The two fought over the weapon before Thompson ran away.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with the victim’s wife shortly after the attack.

“Honestly, it scared me to death. I don’t know what I’d do without my husband,” said Amanda McDonald.

Investigators now say the gun was a replica of a Glock 17.

Thompson was arrested after a neighbor called police about him harassing and threatening them.

The neighbor told investigators Thompson admitted to robbing someone in the bathroom of the mall using a fake gun.

Thompson was 16-years-old at the time of the attack.

The Douglas County District Attorney said Friday a jury rendered a guilty verdict on charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

A judge sentenced Thompson to 15 years with 10 to serve in custody.

