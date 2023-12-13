Attack on Russian Tax System is vital in countering aggression, punishing criminals

The Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate’s (HUR) attack on the Russian Federal Tax System is expected to help bring war criminals to justice and uncover new sources of financing for armed aggression against Ukraine, HUR spokesman Andriy Yusov said in an exclusive interview with NV on Dec. 13.

Yusov described the attack on the Russian tax system as a "very sensitive blow to the fiscal authorities of the Russian Federation and the tax service."

"This demonstrates the vulnerability of the state digital systems of the Russian Federation.”

“The attack has enabled the acquisition of important and sensitive information for the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Forces. This date will be utilized in countering Russian aggression, identifying and bringing war criminals to justice, and identifying new sources of financing for Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

The “paralysis” in the operation of the Russian tax system will persist for at least a month, with full recovery impossible, the HUR said on Dec. 12.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine