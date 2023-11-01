Attack of security guard, Dayton fire crews one of the worst seen, prosecutor says

Oct. 31—Video surveillance of a Springfield man attacking and permanently blinding a Dayton security guard and fighting with Dayton firefighters showed one of the worst assaults Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said he has seen.

"It's like watching a horror movie," Heck said during a Tuesday media briefing. "The defendant was brutal in his attack on the security guard and all she wanted him to do was leave the building."

James Timothy Fickling, 25, was indicted Tuesday for three counts each of kidnapping and obstructing official business, two counts of assault and one count each of felonious assault, attempt to commit felonious assault, menacing and inducing panic, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Around 5 p.m. Oct. 21, Fickling entered the Premier Health Center building at 110 N. Main St. and removed his clothes before jumping around and pulling the fire alarm, the prosecutor said.

When a 66-year-old security guard came to investigate, Fickling knocked her to the ground and hit her multiple times in the face with his knee, causing her to lose consciousness, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

He also reportedly attacked her eyes and face. Heck confirmed the security guard was blinded permanently in both eyes.

"It's like watching some kind of make believe wrestling show where these people are just pummeling each other," he said.

The security guard fought back and had Fickling on the floor at one point, but he was able to get up and eventually knock her unconscious.

The fire alarm prompted Dayton Fire Department crews to respond to the building. Once they arrived, the prosecutor said Fickling also tried to attack them.

Fickling attempted to attack a fire captain's eyes and face, according to court documents.

Firefighters issued a "Signal 99″ request for emergency assistance, leading Dayton police and additional fire crews to respond.

During his arrest, Fickling attempted to bite an officer, according to an affidavit.

The security guard and two Dayton fire personnel were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The security guard remains hospitalized, but the fire crews have been released.

One of the firefighters had to take a week off work due to a scratched cornea, Heck said.

It is not clear what the maximum sentence Fickling could face if convicted, but Heck argued he should never be released, saying it's too late for remorse.

"I think it's important to note that this defendant, high on drugs, has forever altered the life of an upstanding 66-year-old security guard, working, doing her job on a Saturday afternoon," he said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. Fickling remains in the Montgomery County Jail on $750,000 bail.