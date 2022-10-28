Attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband comes as Capitol Police report spike in threats against lawmakers

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul is recovering in the hospital after police say a man attacked him with a hammer in their home Friday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Police have identified the attacker as 42-year-old David Depape. He’s facing a slew of felony charges including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse.

READ: Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, attacked with hammer in home break-in

Officers say Speaker Pelosi wasn’t home at the time, but the suspect was reportedly looking for her.

As the second person in the line of succession to the presidency, House Speaker Pelosi has seen both her home and Capitol office targeted before.

It’s part of a trend showing an increase in threats against lawmakers in both parties over recent years.

As we reflect on the attack against Paul Pelosi, here's a look at my in-depth coverage last year on the rise in threats against lawmakers over the last several years https://t.co/qscqmbFag6 — Samantha Manning (@SamManningNews) October 28, 2022

READ: US judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes

According to U.S. Capitol Police, the department’s threat assessment team opened approximately 1,800 cases in roughly the first four months of 2022.

They investigated more than 9,600 threats in 2021, setting a record. That was up from the 8,600 reported in 2020 and just under 7,000 in 2019.

Speaker Pelosi has not spoken publicly about the attack on her husband, but her office has released a statement saying they’re grateful for law enforcement and first responders.

READ: Biden returns to Pennsylvania to boost Fetterman, other Dems

Members of Congress from both parties as well as President Joe Biden have sent their well wishes for a speedy recovery for Paul Pelosi.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.