Attack at Toms River restaurant in September highlights mob violence, feds say

A surveillance image from a Toms River convenience store allegedly showing a tussle over a gas can between a mob member who threatened to burn down a township restaurant and a mob associate who tried to convince him not to.

In a mob takedown that included the help of Italian law enforcement, 10 members and associates of the Gambino crime family from New York and New Jersey have been charged with racketeering conspiracy, extortion and witness retaliation to dominate carting and demolition in New York City.

Among a long list of crimes familiar to fans of mob films, the accusations include a hammer attacks, threats of a baseball bat assault, an assault in a midtown Manhattan restaurant, stealing, embezzling from union employee benefit plans and conspiring to rig bids for lucrative demolition jobs. After one victim stopped making $1,000-a-month extorted payments to the Gambino crime family, the front steps to his home were set ablaze while his wife and children were inside, authorities said.

But it was an uncharged crime in Toms River that the feds detailed to underscore the sort of violence against civilians that the defendants allegedly employed.

As outlined in a detention memorandum in the case, two of the accused men caused a disturbance at Roxy’s Bar and Grille on Kettle Creek Road and Hooper Avenue in Toms River on Sept. 1, then intimidated the owner, with one of them threatening to burn down the restaurant.

As the owner and his spouse were leaving the restaurant early Sept. 2 after closing, two unidentified men put a knife to the owner's neck and viciously beat the spouse, authorities said.

A 16-count indictment was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday against Joseph "Joe Brooklyn" or "Mommino" Lanni, 52; Diego “Danny” Tantillo, 48; Angelo "Fifi" Gradilone, 57; James LaForte, 46; Vito Rappa, 46; Francesco "Uncle Ciccio" Vicari, 46; Salvatore DiLorenzo, 66; Robert Brook, 55; Kyle "Twin" Johnson, 46; and Vincent "Vinny Slick" Minsquero, 36.

Authorities say that Lanni is a captain of the Gambino crime family, Tantillo, from Freehold, Gradilone and LaForte are Gambino soldiers, Rappa is an East Brunswick-based member of the Sicilian mob, and Vicari, DiLorenzo Brook, Johnson and Minsquero are associates of the crime family.

Attorneys for the defendants could not be reached, except for Lanni's New York attorney, Fred Sosinsky.

"Joe Lanni did not commit any crime charged in this indictment nor any uncharged act to which the government makes reference," Sosinsky said. "Until now, he has never even been accused of any act of violence. We look forward to getting Joe released on a bond and to a vigorous challenge to the charges. "

With the exception of Laforte, who was not arraigned Wednesday because he is incarcerated in Pennsylvania, all the defendants pleaded not guilty in court, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

In Toms River on Sept. 1, the owner of Roxy's was introduced by a bartender to Lanni and Minsquero, authorities said.

Later that day, at 8:15 p.m., the two Staten Island men got into an argument with another customer and the staff asked them to leave, according to the detention memorandum.

While being led out, Lanni and Minsquero became belligerent, Minsquero punching the wall and damaging a painting and Lanni, who identified himself as a member of the crime family, telling the owner he was going to "burn this place down with you in it," the memo read.

Toms River police officers arrived and told the two men not to come back.

Less than 20 minutes later, they went across the street to a gas station and convenience store. Lanni bought a gas container and tried to fill it at the pumps, but Minsquero and a gas station attendant convinced him not to, the memo reads.

Lanni and Minsquero went back into the convenience store to return the gas container, the memo read.

Between that night and the next day, Lanni called the restaurant 39 times, the memo reads.

During one call, a Toms River police officer was there listening, according to the memo.

Lanni was heard saying “Apologize to me,” and repeated, “Beg for my forgiveness. Beg for my forgiveness. Beg for my forgiveness . . . Beg. Beg. Beg for my forgiveness. Beg. Beg. Beg for my forgiveness. Say, ‘I’m sorry, Joe,'” the memo reads.

At midnight, the owner and his spouse left the restaurant. The owner got into a car while the spouse stood outside talking to him through the driver's side window.

An unidentified assailant slipped into the front passenger seat, punched the owner in the head, held a knife to the owner's throat and threatened to kill the owner, the memo reads. As the spouse tried to help the owner, another man punched the spouse, knocking the spouse to the ground. Both men beat the spouse, still on the ground, before fleeing.

Lanni, Johnson, Tantillo and Gradilone have been detained, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn.

DiLorenzo was released on $500,000 bond. Brooke, Rappa, Vicari and Minsquero were granted release on a $1 million bond but their release was stayed for 24 hours so the government can appeal, the office said.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Mafia violence in Toms River: feds detail attack in Gambino case