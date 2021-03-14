Attack victims' families 'humbled' by community support

Mar. 14—HAVERHILL — Janet Blanchard and Geena Sindoni have been wrapped in love by their families and the Haverhill community as the women recover from the horrific attack they survived the afternoon of March 3.

That day, the women were out for an afternoon stroll in Blanchard's neighborhood on Fairview Farm Road near the Salem, New Hampshire, line, while Sindoni's home was being shown to prospective buyers. Blanchard, 54, and her pregnant daughter Sindoni, 26, took Blanchard's French bulldog, Roxie, and Sindoni's Rottweiler-German shepherd, Riley, with them.

The Blanchard family lives at 12 Fairview Farm Road. Once the women reached a home a few doors away during their walk, a car driven by Blanchard's neighbor Jake Kavanaugh struck Blanchard twice, according to police. The car also hit Sindoni before she ran into the woods and then found help from someone nearby.

After the crash, police say, Kavanaugh got out of the car and used a box cutter to viciously attack Blanchard, cutting her neck and eyes. She was rushed by helicopter to a Boston hospital, where she remains, according to relatives. Her daughter has been treated and released from a local hospital.

In the 11 days since the attack shocked Haverhill, the community has rallied around the victims' families, showing the Blanchards and Sindonis a compassion that they say "means the world."

Blanchard spent seven days in the trauma intensive care unit at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, her family told The Eagle-Tribune, and has been moved to a step-down unit, where she is in stable condition. Her five-months-pregnant daughter and unborn grandson, Lincoln, are resting comfortably with relatives in Haverhill as Sindoni's husband, Zachary, and the couple's beloved dog, Riley, keep watch.

"Geena and her baby remain in good physical health, but will need surgery to correct the injuries she sustained on her right knee and ankle," reads a statement from the victims' extended family, which includes Blanchard's husband, Steve; their daughter Andrea; her boyfriend, Michael Verducci; and Sindoni's husband — all of whom have acted as caregivers since the attack.

A GoFundMe page to support the victims was set up March 4 by Sarah DiVincentis, a coworker of Janet Blanchard. To date, it has raised more than $115,000 in donations from relatives, friends and other members of the community. Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/3qiXUeA or by visiting GoFundMe.com and searching for the "Helping Janet" fundraiser.

Those donations have moved family members beyond words, they said, and will provide money to help with the women's medical care. As they heal physically, so too will they face emotional scars. The family hopes the community will allow them to experience that healing privately.

"We would like to extend our sincerest appreciation for all of the support we have received from the community and beyond," the family's statement reads. "We are truly humbled with the response to the gofundme that was created and will be pivotal in aiding with the financial strain that is to come.

"We also want to take the time to say thank you for the privacy we have been given that is essential for the emotional wounds Janet and Geena have endured," the statement reads. "It means the world to us."

As the women recover, the man accused of the vicious attack remains held without bail at Bridgewater State Hospital. He will undergo a mental health evaluation ordered by a judge.

Kavanaugh, who is known to Haverhill police, was formally charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, and negligent operation of motor vehicle earlier this month before Haverhill District Court Judge Cesar Archilla.

Defense attorney Timothy Connors said his client waived his right to protest that he is considered a danger to the community. Connors asked the judge to have a court clinician evaluate Kavanaugh for what Connors called "criminal responsibility and competency." The judge granted the request and set a next court date of March 23 for a probable cause hearing.

Assistant District Attorney John DePaulo said the facts of the case were presented to a grand jury the morning after the attack.

"Police are still trying to determine if there is a motive or if this is a random attack," DePaulo said.

The car Kavanaugh was driving when it hit the mother and daughter was a 2007 Audi A6 sedan registered to his father, Thomas Kavanaugh, according to police. Jake Kavanaugh had a valid driver's license at the time, police said.

Salem, New Hampshire, police Officer Michael Cummings, who was first to respond to the incident, said he arrived at Fairview Farm Road to find Blanchard face down in the snow with Kavanaugh on top of her, appearing at first to be trying to help her. Cummings said he quickly realized Kavanaugh was attacking her, according to a police report.

Cummings said he ordered Kavanaugh to back away, but the commands were ignored. Cummings said Kavanaugh's hands and forearms were covered with blood and that he glared at the officer with a "1,000 yard stare" — a look of being far away emotionally.

Police said they later questioned Kavanaugh at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, but he would not answer their questions about what happened. His only statement was, "It's not going to matter," the police report said.