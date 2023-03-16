Attacker arrested after stabbing man, Fresno police say. Witnesses say it was unprovoked

A man was arrested Thursday after a stabbing near downtown Fresno, police said.

Officers got a report of the altercation near First Street and Belmont Avenue about 10 a.m. after one man stabbed another, according to Officer Felipe Uribe.

He said the victim was taken to an area hospital and went into surgery so police were not able to get any details from him about what led to the violence.

Witnesses near the scene Thursday told The Fresno Bee the assault was unprovoked, and the attacker began stabbing the victim, who was sitting on a curb.

They said the men did not exchange words moments before the violence.

Uribe said police were still working out the details and could not confirm any motive or if the stabbing followed a previous incident.