Attacker chases down woman and kidnaps her in graphic Las Vegas doorbell video

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for help in identifying a kidnapping victim and a suspect caught on home surveillance footage on Jan. 1, according to a police statement.

The doorbell video released by police shows a woman running up to and banging on the front door of the home. Seconds later, a man jumps out of the car and chases after her. He kicks her down the steps and drags her down to the sidewalk to the car.

“Why would you do that?” he yells.

“Stop, stop, please,” she says.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day near Warm Springs Road and I-215, according to the statement. Police haven’t identified or found the location of the woman and suspect.

The victim is a white woman in her 20s with dark hair and was “last seen wearing blue ripped jeans, a dark long sleeve shirt, and dark boots.” The suspect is a black man in his 20s who was last seen wearing “a white shirt with dark-colored horizontal stripes, dark colored pants, and brown dress shoes.”

Police believe that the car was a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof. They’ve urged anyone with more information to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3111.