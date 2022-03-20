Attacker dons latex gloves before attempted rape of woman in Harlem

An attacker was caught on surveillance video putting on blue latex gloves before viciously attacking and attempting to rape a woman in New York City on Friday night.

Police released footage of the man taken in Harlem shortly before a 43-year-old woman was repeatedly kicked in the head and body. The suspect then attempted to rape her between two parked cars, police said.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) says the man put on the gloves at around 11.30pm between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

“He was walking right behind her when you see him putting the gloves on in the video,” a police source told The New York Post.

“He pounced on her right after that.”

The suspect fled the scene, leaving the victim in a critical condition with severe head trauma. The crime is being considered an attempted murder, the police source told The Post.

🚨WANTED🚨for an Attempted Murder & Attempted Rape on West 123 Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Boulevard #harlem #manhattan On 3/18/22 @ 11:30 PM Reward up to $3500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/8lEiqRczAE — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 20, 2022

Authorities described the suspect as a male in his 40s, 5”8″, with a dark complexion and a stocky build.

He was wearing a dark green baseball hat, a black face mask, a white hooded sweatshirt with colorful designs and red lettering on the front, black pants, black shoes and blue rubber gloves, the NYPD said.

A $3,500 reward has been issued in the case, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.