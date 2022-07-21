Attacker hits woman with toilet seat while she’s showering, Ohio prosecutor says

An intruder attacked a woman with a toilet seat while she was showering, according to Ohio prosecutors. Authorities have charged the suspected intruder with aggravated burglary.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters said in a July 20 news release that the victim was showering on July 2 when a 34-year-old woman kicked in the door and punched her in the face.

The intruder picked up a toilet seat and hit the woman in the face, the prosecutor said.

Authorities charged the suspected intruder with one count of aggravated burglary, according to court documents filed July 13.

The suspect posted bond and was expected back in court this week, Cleveland 19 reported.

Hamilton County is along the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana border and includes Cincinnati.

Naked man dancing with a handgun on highway is taken into custody, Michigan police say

Rampaging monkey attacked 20 people in two weeks, Japanese cops say. Now search is on

Officer shoots and kills 15-foot snake wrapped around man’s neck, Pennsylvania cops say