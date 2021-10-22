Attacker punches, then fatally shoots man outside NYC housing project

A 27-year-old man was killed in a barrage of 13 gunshots early Friday while he was hanging out with friends on Staten Island, police said.

The attacker knocked the victim to the ground with a punch to the face before opening fire.

The suspect took off from the scene — on Warren St. in front of the Stapleton Houses in Clifton — and is being sought.

Victim Anthony Morales, who lived at the housing project, had about eight gunshot wounds, according to police.

Medics rushed him to Richmond University Medical Center, but he could not be saved.

Police said it wasn’t clear what sparked the shooting, which happened just after 1:10 a.m. Thirteen shell casings were recovered at the scene.