Attacker stabs, slashes three men in Brooklyn rampage, including stranger sleeping on subway

A blade-wielding attacker wounded three men, including a stranger sleeping on the subway, during a rampage in Brooklyn early Sunday, cops said.

The assailant slashed a 38-year-old man in the face and stabbed a 70-year-old man in the chest in the Blake Avenue Shelter in East New York about 1:45 a.m., cops said.

He then left the shelter, headed to a nearby No. 4 train station and got on a Crown Heights-bound train.

A 26-year-old man sleeping on the train woke up and realized his neck was cut, police said.

Cops caught up with the 27-year-old suspect on Pennsylvania Ave. and Linden Blvd. about 3:20 a.m. Charges against him are pending and his name was not immediately released.

All three victims were taken to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition, police said.