FBI: Attacker wanted to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage, planned to break her knee caps

The man who broke into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband with a hammer told authorities he planned on breaking her kneecaps and he viewed her as “the leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party, according to court documents.

The Justice Department charged Paul DePape with the attempted kidnapping of a federal officer and assault of the immediate family member of a federal officer on Monday afternoon.

Authorities allege that DePape broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning and assaulted her husband with a hammer. The congresswoman was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack and Paul Pelosi continues to recover from surgery at a local hospital.

Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

In the criminal complaint released Monday, authorities state that during his interview with police DePape claimed he was going to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and talk to her. If she told the truth, he would let her go, but if she lied, he would break her kneecaps. DePape said his assumption was that Pelosi would lie to him, and he viewed her as the “’leader of the pack’ of lies told by the Democratic Party,” according to the complaint.

“DePape also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions,” read the filing.

After Paul Pelosi called 911, DePape allegedly said he did not leave “because, much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender.” Police claim he reiterated this sentiment elsewhere in the interview.

According to the complaint, DePape said he was planning on restraining Pelosi with zip ties. When the police arrived, Pelosi ran to the door and opened it. The two wrestled over the hammer DePape had brought into the residence, at which DePape allegedly struck him with the hammer.

A screen grab taken from video shows damage to the home of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after her husband Paul Pelosi was violently assaulted during a break-in at their house in San Francisco, California, U.S., October 28, 2022. (KGO TV via ABC via Reuters)

According to his internet activity, DePape was an adherent of a number of conspiracies promoted in right-wing media, including QAnon and the belief that the 2020 election was stolen. DePape also cast doubt on preventative COVID actions like vaccinations and wearing masks, promoted antisemitic beliefs and defended former President Donald Trump.

Nancy Pelosi has been featured prominently in Republican ads and right-wing media attacks for years, with an uptick recently leading into November’s midterm elections. Last year, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said that “it will be hard not to hit” Pelosi with the speaker’s gavel if he takes over the position in 2023. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., previously liked social media posts supporting the execution of Pelosi.

"The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi’s entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault," Drew Hammill, spokesman for the speaker, said in a statement Friday. "The family appreciates respect for their privacy during this time.”