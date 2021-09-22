Afghan Taliban's new UN envoy urges quick recognition

KATHY GANNON
·4 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban’s newly appointed envoy to the United Nations on Wednesday urged quick world recognition of Afghanistan’s new rulers even as the World Health Organization raised the alarm of an impending health care disaster in the war-wracked country.

The humanitarian crisis is one of the many challenges the Taliban face since their takeover of Afghanistan last month, including renewed threats from the militant Islamic State group, which recently stepped up its attacks, targeting members of the Taliban in its stronghold in the country's east.

In an emergency measure, the U.N. aid coordinator Martin Griffiths released $45 million in life-saving support Wednesday for Afghanistan from the world body’s emergency fund.

The World Health Organization said Afghanistan’s health system is on the brink of collapse and that urgent action is needed. The statement followed a recent visit to Kabul by a WHO team led by the agency’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who also met with Taliban leaders and others.

“The country faces an imminent humanitarian catastrophe,” WHO said, adding that thousands of health facilities are without funding for medical supplies and salaries for health staff.

“Many of these facilities have now reduced operations or shut down, forcing health providers to make hard decisions on who to save and who to let die,” WHO said and also emphasized “the need for women to maintain access to education, health care, and to the health workforce.”

Griffiths warned that “allowing Afghanistan’s health-care delivery system to fall apart would be disastrous.” People across Afghanistan, he added, “would be denied access to primary health care such as emergency caesarian sections and trauma care.”

Earlier, the Taliban had written to the United Nations announcing that Suhail Shaheen, a former peace negotiator and spokesman for the Taliban political office, is their new U.N. representative . They requested that Shaheen be allowed to address the U.N. General Assembly underway in New York.

“We have all the requirements needed for recognition of a government. So we hope the U.N . as an neutral world body recognize the current government of Afghanistan,” Shaheen told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Afghanistan is listed as the final speaker of the ministerial meeting on Monday, and if no world recognition of the Taliban comes by then, Afghan Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai will give the address.

Isaczai is currently recognized as his country's U.N. ambassador but the Taliban, who overran most of Afghanistan last month as the U.S. and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from the country, argue that they are now in charge and have the right to appoint ambassadors.

Since they swept to power and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, the Taliban have appointed an all-male Cabinet made up mostly of hard-liners from when they previously ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s, including several people on the U.N. sanctions list.

Among those on the so called U.N. “black list” is Amir Khan Mutaqqi, the Taliban foreign minister and the author of the letter to the U.N. requesting Shaheen address the General Assembly.

The decision rests with a U.N. committee that generally meets in November and will issue a ruling “in due course,” the General Assembly’s spokeswoman Monica Grayley said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, attackers hit vehicles with Taliban fighters in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, witnesses said, killing at least two fighters and three civilians. In one attack, gunmen opened fire on a Taliban vehicle at a local gas station in the provincial capital of Jalalabad, killing two fighters, a gas station attendant and a child.

A second child was killed and two Taliban fighters were wounded in a bombing of another Taliban vehicle. A third attack, also a bombing of Taliban vehicle in Jalalabad, wounded a person nearby but it was unclear if that person was a Taliban member or a civilian, the witnesses added, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of Taliban retribution.

No one claimed immediate responsibility for Wednesday’s attacks, although the Islamic State group, which is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan, has said it was behind similar attacks in Jalalabad last week that killed eight people.

The Taliban and IS are enemies, and the attacks have raised the specter of a wider conflict between the long-time rivals.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Women's rights activist to leaders at UN: Don't let Taliban fool you

    Afghan rapper and activist, Sonita Alizadeh, fled her homeland with her family when it was last ruled by the Taliban more than two decades ago - when women could not work, had to cover their faces and girls were banned from school. She urged world leaders on Tuesday to stand up for the rights of women and girls now the Taliban had returned to power. She urged the international community not to recognize the Taliban, guarantee the rights of women and children, ensure internet access for the Afghan people, include more Afghans in decision making and keep girls in school.

  • UN: Afghanistan's Taliban want to address General Assembly

    Who should represent Afghanistan at the United Nations this month? The Taliban, the country's new rulers for a matter of weeks, are challenging the credentials of their country's former U.N. ambassador and want to speak at the General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders this week, the international body says. The question now facing U.N. officials comes just over a month after the Taliban, ejected from Afghanistan by the United States and its allies after 9/11, swept back into power as U.S. forces prepared to withdraw from the country at the end of August.

  • Taliban face uphill battle in efforts to speak at UN meeting

    The new rulers of Afghanistan have an uphill battle in their efforts to be recognized in time to address other world leaders at the United Nations this year. The Taliban are challenging the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government and asking to speak at the General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders this week, according to a letter sent to the United Nations. The decision now rests with a U.N. committee that generally meets in November and will issue a ruling “in due course," the General Assembly's spokeswoman said Wednesday.

  • Meet the Fulbright scholar and former Afghan government lawyer who is lucky she escaped

    Henaa Salehi embarked on a journey from Kabul to New York for her Fulbright Scholarship position, but everything changed during the first leg of her trip to Turkey.

  • World urged anew to protect Afghan women's rights

    Foreign ministers and human rights organizers were joined by Afghan women urging the international community on Tuesday to not abandon the achievements of 20 years of international engagement in Afghanistan. (Sept. 21)

  • The Taliban has robbed Afghan women of work, school and safety

    Vulnerable women who'd been protected by the previous government from their own families now "have nowhere to go." For some, it's probably already too late.

  • French patch up dispute with Biden over submarine deal, agree to send ambassador back to DC

    Pres. Joe Biden and French Pres. Emmanuel Macron agreed to meet in person next month. Macron agreed to send France’s ambassador back to Washington.

  • ADB: Asia below pre-pandemic levels as variants slow rebound

    Developing economies in Asia will likely grow at a slower pace than earlier expected due to prolonged COVID-19 outbreaks and uneven progress in vaccinations, the Asian Development Bank said in a report Wednesday. The regional lender lowered its outlook for economic growth to reflect renewed coronavirus outbreaks as variants spread, prompting fresh pandemic precautions. The Manila, Philippines-based ADB expects 7.1% growth in 2021, falling to 5.4% in 2022.

  • Crowded camps, garbage piles, extreme heat: migrants in Texas face unlivable conditions

    An estimated 14,000 have crossed the Rio Grande only to be faced with squalid living conditions and possible deportation A boy bathes himself with a jug of water at a migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas. Many are from Haiti, fleeing political turmoil after their president’s assassination and earthquake destruction. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images Thousands of migrants and asylum seekers are facing desperate conditions as they continue to be held in makeshift camps under the Del Rio international

  • The Taliban wants to speak at the UN General Assembly in New York as the official government of Afghanistan

    The Taliban's foreign minister is contesting Afghanistan's seat, which has been given to the ambassador representing the former government.

  • Afghanistan's Taliban say working on reopening girls' high schools

    The Taliban say they have changed since their 1996-2001 rule, when they barred women from leaving home without a male relative and shuttered schools for girls, but they stirred scepticism when they said last week that they would open schools for high school-aged boys but not girls https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/some-afghan-girls-return-school-others-face-anxious-wait-2021-09-18. "In the case of schools (for female students), the Ministry of Education is working hard to provide the ground for the education of high school girls as soon as possible, work is under way on the procedure, and it is hoped that this will be done, God willing," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters at a news conference in Kabul. Younger girls in primary schools have already resumed studies in segregated classes.

  • Poll finds nearly 80% of Palestinians want Abbas to resign

    A new poll has found that nearly 80% of Palestinians want President Mahmoud Abbas to resign, reflecting widespread anger over the death of an activist in security forces' custody and a crackdown on protests over the summer. The survey released Tuesday found support for Abbas' Hamas rivals remained high months after the 11-day Gaza war in May, when the Islamic militant group was widely seen by Palestinians as having scored a victory against a far more powerful Israel while the Western-backed Abbas was sidelined. The latest poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research found that 45% of Palestinians believe Hamas should lead and represent them, while only 19% said Abbas' secular Fatah deserved that role, showing only a slight shift in favor of Fatah over the last three months.

  • With Gucci bags and Dyson appliances, Evergrande wooed retail investors

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Lured by the promise of yields approaching 12%, gifts such as Dyson air purifiers and Gucci bags, and the guarantee of China's top-selling developer, tens of thousands of investors bought wealth management products through China Evergrande Group. Now, many fear they may never get their investments back after the cash-strapped property developer recently stopped repaying some investors and set off global alarm bells over its massive debt. Some have been protesting at Evergrande offices, refusing to accept the company's plan to provide payment with discounted apartments, offices, stores and parking units, which it began to implement on Saturday.

  • Malaysia to seek China's view on Australia's nuclear sub pact

    Malaysia on Wednesday said it plans to seek China's position on the new defence partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia, days after sounding the alarm that the pact could trigger a nuclear arms race in the region. The alliance, known as AUKUS, will see Australia get technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines as part of the agreement intended to respond to growing Chinese power, especially in the strategically important South China Sea. Indonesia and Malaysia https://reut.rs/3hYHgQq warned that it would lead to an arms race in the region amid a burgeoning superpower rivalry in Southeast Asia, while the Philippines has backed the pact https://reut.rs/3zxeSKQ as a means of maintaining the region's balance of power.

  • HBO Shared The First Clips From The "SATC" Reboot, And They Offer A Peek At Carrie And Big's Relationship

    BRB, going to mix a cosmo.View Entire Post ›

  • These numbers show just how big a headache Evergrande is for China

    If Evergrande were to fail, the fallout would affect millions of people, including employees, buyers, creditors, suppliers and investors.

  • Peter and Rose downgraded to tropical depressions

    Peter and Rose downgraded to tropical depressions

  • Deserted Factories Show How China Electric Car Boom Went Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- Visitors to Byton Ltd.’s website are greeted with color-saturated images of shiny electric cars gliding along manicured streets. Those paying a visit to the automaker’s factory in Nanjing, eastern China may be less impressed. The plant is modern and huge, gleaming under the hot summer sun. But there’s total silence. Production has been suspended since the pandemic began and there’s no one around except for a lone security guard.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is

  • Afghan girls robotics team design their future in Qatar

    The nine members of an all-girl Afghan robotics team evacuated from Kabul to Qatar have built on their star status and captured hearts since fleeing their homeland.

  • China letting Evergrande default would be 'a no-go,' expert explains

    As concerns about Chinese property giant Evergrande defaulting on its debt continue, one expert says that Chinese authorities are unlikely to let the company fail.