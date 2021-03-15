Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar vex Beijing

  • Black smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar Sunday, March 14, 2021. Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees, while many in Myanmar expressed outrage over China's apparent lack of concern for those killed in protests against last month's military coup. Myanmar state media have reported that martial law was declared in six districts in Yangon, including the major industrial zones of Hlaing Thar Yar and Shwepyitha. (AP Photo)
  • Black smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar Sunday, March 14, 2021. Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees, while many in Myanmar expressed outrage over China's apparent lack of concern for those killed in protests against last month's military coup. Myanmar state media have reported that martial law was declared in six districts in Yangon, including the major industrial zones of Hlaing Thar Yar and Shwepyitha. (AP Photo)
1 / 2

Myanmar China Torched Factories

Black smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar Sunday, March 14, 2021. Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees, while many in Myanmar expressed outrage over China's apparent lack of concern for those killed in protests against last month's military coup. Myanmar state media have reported that martial law was declared in six districts in Yangon, including the major industrial zones of Hlaing Thar Yar and Shwepyitha. (AP Photo)
SAM McNEIL and FU TING
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees, while many in Myanmar expressed outrage over China's apparent lack of concern for those killed in protests against last month's military coup.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the Chinese Embassy had contacted authorities in Myanmar and urged that police be deployed to protect the Chinese companies and personnel.

Police and firefighters were sent to protect the factories, which are scattered across several industrial zones in Yangon, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing. He said China was closely watching and “is very concerned about the impact on the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel."

A statement posted by the Chinese Embassy to Myanmar on Facebook about the efforts to protect Chinese businesses triggered an outpouring of fury in more than 52,000 comments.

“Does it hurt? How about people dying?" said a post from Naing Oo.

“If you want to do business peacefully in Myanmar, respect Myanmar people," said Aye Myat Kyaw. “Stop supporting terrorist army and join Myanmar people."

Many accused Myanmar police or other agitators of causing the destruction to try to incite more trouble.

More than 100 civilians have been killed by security forces since the Feb. 1 coup, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Many more have been injured, and thousands have been arrested.

The attacks on Myanmar’s garment factories have injected an extra complication into an already very complex situation. A fair share of the hundreds of garment factories in Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon, and other major cities are run by Chinese manufacturers. Most are private companies and many are suppliers to big-name fashion, sports and household goods retailers.

Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand also have a large number of manufacturers running factories in Myanmar that play a crucial role in providing jobs and exports that help keep the economy afloat.

Taiwan's representative office in Yangon recommended that Taiwan-owned companies use Burmese language signs to identify their factories as a “Taiwan Enterprise.” It also advised them to hang Taiwan’s national flag outside and explain to local employees and people living nearby that their factories are Taiwan-run, not from mainland China, to help minimize risks.

Myanmar's military leaders have often chafed at China's outsized influence over their economy. But Beijing's adherence to a policy of non-interference in other countries' politics has already angered many who are protesting the coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, with some calling for boycotts of Chinese products.

The protesters have been appealing for support from other countries and the United Nations to restore civilian rule, staging protests and strikes in a massive show of civil disobedience that has nearly paralyzed the economy.

Myanmar state media have reported that martial law was declared in six districts in Yangon, including the major industrial zones of Hlaing Thar Yar and Shwepyitha. At least 38 people were killed Sunday and dozens were injured in one of the deadliest days of the crackdown on anti-coup protesters, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

The state-run Myanmar News Agency, which like most other media in the country is not controlled by the military, reported that five factories were set afire in Hlaing Thayar, a factory area to the west of Yangon.

It said protesters had blocked roads, hindering fire engines from reaching the blazes.

One of those named, Global Fashion Garment Factory, is a Chinese-owned supplier to the fashion retailer C&A, according to a list on the C&A website.

___

Associated Press video producer Liu Zheng in Beijing and AP writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Kiko Rosario in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • The Georgia Republican Party wants to set voting rights back decades. Is your state next?

    Black voters helped save a democracy that has barely ever saved us. Biden promised to have our backs, which means using every tool to protect voting.

  • Fauci hopes Trump will get involved with vaccine encouragement effort

    COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is falling overall in the United States, but NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday highlighted polling that shows 47 percent of people who voted for former President Donald Trump last year do not plan on getting their shots. Todd's guest on Meet the Press, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said he hopes Trump gets involved with encouraging any holdouts to change their minds because the numbers "are so disturbing." But Fauci did add that he'd like to see Americans "dissociate" from politics when making public health-related decisions, arguing the consistent success of vaccines throughout history and positive trial data of the FDA-approved COVID-19 shots should be persuasive enough to stand on their own. WATCH: Dr. Fauci tells #MTP that "it makes absolutely no sense" for vaccine-hesitancy among Trump voters. Fauci: "What is the problem here? This is a vaccine that is going to be life saving for millions of people. ... I just don't understand." pic.twitter.com/6gcsCjBTfv — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 14, 2021 Trump has often boasted about the role he played in expediting vaccine development in the U.S., and he reportedly completed the vaccination process while still in office in January. But he didn't publicize it, and, subsequently, he was the only living president who wasn't shown getting vaccinated in a public service service announcement last week. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilEddie Murphy reveals that working on 'sh---y' movies made him so depressed that he stopped acting for 8 yearsAmerica needs a remote workers law

  • Exclusive: U.S. Congress launches probe into multibillion-dollar 'clean coal' tax credit

    The U.S. Congress is investigating a multibillion-dollar subsidy for chemically treated coal that is meant to reduce smokestack pollution, after evidence emerged that power plants using the fuel produced more smog not less. The Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress, is examining the refined coal tax credit program which generates at least $1 billion a year for U.S. corporations, according to GAO analysts that contacted Reuters requesting information. Three U.S. Democratic senators called for the investigation after a Reuters Special Report series in December 2018 revealed that many power plants burning the fuel, which supporters call "clean coal", pumped out more pollution than previously.

  • Security forces fire on Myanmar protests after deadliest day since coup

    Supporters of detained democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi marched again, including in the second city of Mandalay and in the central towns of Myingyan and Aunglan, where police opened fire, witnesses and media reported. "One girl got shot in the head and a boy got shot in the face," an 18-year-old protester in Myingyan told Reuters by telephone. The Myanmar Now media outlet reported three people were killed in Myingyan and two in Aunglan, while a journalist in Mandalay said one person was shot dead there after a big protest had passed off peacefully.

  • At least 39 reported killed in Myanmar as Chinese factories burn

    A further 16 protesters were killed in other places, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said, as well as one policeman, making it the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The Chinese embassy said many Chinese staff were injured and trapped in arson attacks by unidentified assailants on garment factories in Hlaingthaya and that it had called on Myanmar to protect Chinese property and citizens.

  • Israeli PM avoided Saudi airspace because of Houthi missiles

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was deterred from flying to the United Arab Emirates through Saudi Arabian airspace last week because of the threat of missile fire from Iranian proxies in Yemen. Netanyahu, whose comments came Saturday, had called off a visit to the Emirates last week over a spat with neighboring Jordan, which had temporarily closed its airspace to the Israeli prime minister's flight.

  • How China’s Devastating Microsoft Hack Puts Us All at Risk

    Michael Borgers/GettyBy Matthew BrazilDuring World War II, the Chinese communists cultivated opium in their base area and trafficked it into Japanese-occupied cities. Mao Zedong’s man in charge was one of the biggest master spies of the period, Li Kenong. Though Mao later regretted cultivating the “special product,” which he called “that certain thing,” the drug caused disruption in the enemy rear and benefited the Red-area economy.Now it seems to be applying the same strategy in the West’s rear area, causing disruptions to online systems and simultaneously benefiting the Chinese economy with viruses and worms used to steal information from computer systems worldwide. The latest simultaneous exploit against thousands of organizations, disclosed on March 2, was dubbed the Microsoft Exchange hack, exploiting servers that manage email systems. The hack allows perpetrators to read messages of selected targets and then venture deeper into infected networks.Over 60,000 organizations in the U.S. and at least 280,000 users worldwide using Microsoft Exchange for their email were hacked between Feb. 26 and March 3, according to Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The organizations include defense contractors, universities, state and local governments, policy think tanks, infectious disease researchers, and businesses: anyone that chose to use Microsoft Exchange for their email service.This is the real deal. If your organization runs an OWA server exposed to the internet, assume compromise between 02/26-03/03. Check for 8 character aspx files in C:\\inetpub\wwwroot\aspnet_client\system_web\. If you get a hit on that search, you’re now in incident response mode. https://t.co/865Q8cc1Rm— Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) March 5, 2021 The unidentified organization behind the hack, assessed by Microsoft to be a Chinese state-sponsored entity, is known by the code name HAFNIUM. The hack has enabled unauthorized access to entire email systems and follow-on access to connected databases that store classified information, trade secrets, the wide range of other proprietary information, and personally identifiable information such as names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and so on that is useful for identity theft.Named after a chemical element discovered in 1923, HAFNIUM is a new activity and not yet clearly identified to the point where it would receive a cryptonym such as “TURBINE PANDA”—the name given to the cyber espionage activities at the infamous Jiangsu State Security Bureau.TURBINE PANDA is linked to the 2014 OPM hack, another massive data breach, and to the case of Yanjun Xu, the State Security officer extradited to the U.S. from Belgium for attempted theft of GE advanced jet engine technology.Bad actors in China and beyond, whether working on behalf of intelligence services or criminal organizations, are expected to rapidly develop HAFNIUM “proof of concept exploits,” i.e. to show that they can use the vulnerability to burrow into a target system by performing benign tasks like opening up the calculator, or moving the cursor. From there, it is a short step to weaponizing the exploit with malware.According to an industry source, several other Chinese hacking groups may have used the same zero-day vulnerabilities as did HAFNIUM. Criminal organizations outside China have already employed ransomware using the vulnerability a mere nine days after it was discovered, faster than in previous cases.That will further challenge cybersecurity detectives in their attempts to attribute the attacks to specific entities.The situation is so toxic that the Biden administration issued a public warning on March 12 that organizations “have hours, not days” to update exposed servers with software patches already issued by Microsoft. Ordinary users may have noticed two long updates from Microsoft in the past week that are intended to eliminate vulnerabilities.That Microsoft has identified HAFNIUM as a Chinese state-sponsored actor indicates that Beijing’s security services, likely the Ministry of State Security (MSS), continue to pursue the massive harvesting of data such as the 2017 APT 3 exploit, attributed to the Guangdong State Security Bureau.It is no surprise that the multi-stage, malicious HAFNIUM operation from China against Microsoft Exchange servers bears some operational resemblance to the SolarWinds attack from Russia. Both rely on widespread use of a targeted system, i.e. Solar Winds and Microsoft Exchange, as the vector to reach the real objective: the tens of thousands of users who possess sensitive information like U.S. defense production data, weapons systems designs, trade secrets useful to China’s latest Five-Year Plan, and the emails of Beijing’s perceived political enemies.These intelligence objectives are reminiscent of the targets of Russian and Chinese communist intelligence agencies over the past century. From the late 1920s until the late 1950s, the spy services of Russia and communist China shared selected information about their common enemies: Japan and Germany in World War II, the U.S. and its allies early in the Cold War.It remains to be seen if evidence emerges of modern-day cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, whose relations have steadily improved since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, to research and carry out cyber attacks. Although it is a tenuous link, evidence emerged on March 8 that hackers from China targeted SolarWinds customers in an operation that was distinct from the related Russian attacks.These exploits underline how large scale computer network exploitation in the 21st century has reshaped technical intelligence collection, and not just among the superpowers. During the Cold War, useful signal intelligence operations required the resources of an advanced industrial state. Now the advantage in conducting massive, devastating hacks belongs to whatever player, large or small, has the best software developers.The new battlefield, with its potential for attacks on power grids, hospitals, and sensitive facilities like nuclear power plants, puts entire populations in significant danger.Although individual users may feel helpless in this Black Mirror-type scenario, they have within their grasp several easy fixes that anyone, technical or not, can employ.The first step is to enable two-factor authentication in application launches whenever possible. This makes it difficult for a third party to intrude into your account if they have managed to steal your password.Second, and the most common and yet commonly ignored advisory: Don’t ever click on links in emails unless you are certain that they are legitimate. That’s how adversaries have gained entrance to Pentagon computers again and again.Just. Don’t. Click. Unless you want to end up like Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta, with your emails hacked and shared with the world.Third, users exchanging sensitive information especially should employ a virtual private network (VPN) to hide their traffic. In this day and age, why not obscure every keystroke and web search from prying eyes?Fourth, never put off software updates. There is a big market internationally not only for zero-day vulnerabilities, but also for one-day (publicly known and patched) vulnerabilities. Why? A high percentage of users skip updates, leaving themselves open to well-known exploits already publicly shared worldwide on Github, the open, cloud-based software sharing service,Once an exploit is posted on Github, anyone can use it. Criminals then go after low hanging fruit, including the vast number of people who don’t bother with software updates and patches. That especially includes those using pirated software. Previously a cheap alternative, pirated software has become the Typhoid Mary of the digital space.Need some motivation to do the right things? Take a look at This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends, a scary exposé of the worldwide cyber weapons market that is partly fueled by American taxpayer dollars. China is certainly watching.Co-published with SpyTalk, where Jeff Stein leads an all-star team of veteran investigative reporters, writers, and subject-matter experts who will take you behind the scenes of the national security state. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Donald Trump Relays Comments On Meghan Markle Interview: “She’s No Good”

    Former President Donald Trump said Meghan Markle was “no good,” an ex-advisor claimed on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast earlier this week. However, the former president declined to publicly weigh-in on Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duchess of Sussex, citing the treatment of British television pundit Piers Morgan for speaking negatively on Markle. Jason Miller […]

  • Powerful winter storm sweeps western US with millions under weather warnings

    ‘This is a very wet system. We could experience some tree damage and power outages so people need to be prepared’

  • Boris Johnson to 'level up' rural bus services with £2.5 billion National Bus Strategy

    Loss-making rural bus services are set to be saved from the axe as part of a £2.5 billion investment in the country’s bus services, The Telegraph can disclose. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, will unveil the plans in a new National Bus Strategy on a visit to the east Midlands on Monday. Much of the cash will be channelled into areas in northern England as part of Mr Johnson’s commitment to his “levelling up” agenda, and will be seen as an encroachment on an issue that has predominantly been championed by Labour. Mr Johnson will announce a future ban on diesel buses and funding for councils to build new bus lanes and reconfigure road layouts to prioritise them, according to industry sources. Mr Johnson wants the strategy to combat fears that his climate change commitments are under threat from a post-pandemic car-led recovery. The move is likely to face a backlash from motorists in cars, however, who face longer queues and detours. A Savanta/ComRes poll last week gave the Tories a six-point lead over Labour, with 42 per cent of the vote against Labour's 36 per cent. When he was Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn repeatedly highlighted expensive fares and cancelled services to appeal to the party’s heartlands. Rural areas are poised to receive a boost with Mr Johnson announcing a consultation on allocating more money for services in the countryside. In a move that will be popular in so-called “red wall constituencies” and those living in rural areas without access to a car, the Government will invite views on how to change the Bus Services Operators Grant, a subsidy to bus operators for running would otherwise be loss-making services. The PM is expected to set out plans for one major city to convert its entire bus fleet to run on electricity. Mr Johnson is understood to want other cities around the country to convert their fleets to run on electricity. A Number 10 source said: “The PM did a huge amount of investment when he was Mayor of London. He wants to extend that essential transport links to other parts of the country. It is levelling up on buses.” The number of bus journeys across the UK has nearly halved since 1970 - from 8.6 billion to 4.5 billion in the year to March 2020, according to the Department for Transport. An increase in bus journeys over the same period disguises a sharply decline outside the capital. Last year more than half, some 51pc, of all the bus journeys in England took place in the capital. The coronavirus pandemic thwarted Government plans to increase the use of public transport as a means of meeting its 2050 net zero carbon pledge. Official figures reveal that transport accounts for 34pc of the UK's carbon dioxide emissions. The "large majority" comes from road transport such as cars, the Government said last year. Figures released last October, following a summer when restrictions were eased, revealed bus use outside of London had recovered to just 45pc of pre-pandemic levels, compared with car use, which was at 83pc. Meanwhile, research released last month revealed one in seven rail commuters will stick to the car post-pandemic. Both bus and rail operators remain incensed behind closed doors at Mr Johnson’s reticence to state that public transport is safe to use. Bosses believe that Government advice from a year ago to stay off public transport continues to resonant with the public. The National Bus Strategy will also set out a blueprint for bus travel as the country emerges from the pandemic. This could include giving regional city mayors the power to impose London-style bus networks. Operators fear this could lead to tighter regulation and lower profits.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Relax at home with products that add comfort to your everyday life

    DIY expert Chip Wade shares the latest innovations for home comfort.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Billie Eilish said winning the Grammy for record of the year is 'embarrassing' and dedicated her speech to Megan Thee Stallion

    The 19-year-old won her seventh Grammy Award on Sunday for "Everything I Wanted." It was her second time in a row winning record of the year.

  • John Mayer trends on Twitter because fans say he shouldn't be at the Grammys due to his history of racism and misogyny

    The singer performed live with Maren Morris at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where Taylor Swift, who he allegedly treated terribly, made history.

  • I want to build muscle and tone up without gaining belly fat, how should I eat and exercise?

    Building muscle while minimizing fat gain is possible, but you'll need to nail certain key factors and be patient.

  • Woman arrested at bank in Galveston for refusing to wear a mask

    A woman in Galveston, Texas was arrested at a bank on Thursday for refusing to wear a mask — one day after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mandate which was imposed eight months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott earlier this month. 65-year-old Terry Wright entered a Bank of America and refused to wear a face covering.

  • Taylor Swift shows love for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in Grammys speech

    She writes popular songs, not to mention clever acceptance speeches.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • 'Clear and present danger': Republicans fret about Greitens' comeback

    People who have talked to the disgraced former Missouri governor have come away from the conversations convinced he's running for the state's newly open Senate seat.