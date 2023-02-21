These attacks on the free press are absurd

Detective chief superintendent Pauline Stables reads a statement from the family of Nicola Bulley at a police news conference in Preston - PAUL ELLIS/AFP

Something has gone badly wrong when the main topic of conversation surrounding Nicola Bulley is not the tragedy of her death – but the regulation of the press. Yesterday morning, however, the BBC apparently could not resist the opportunity to turn this awful case into a stick with which to beat the print media – despite Ms Bulley’s family singling out broadcasters for invading their privacy at their darkest hour.

Evan Harris, former director of Hacked Off, was invited onto the Today programme to discuss the family’s heartbreaking statement, in which they hit out at “press and members of the public” who they claimed had accused Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell of “wrongdoing” and “misquoted and vilified friends and family”. The statement added: “We tried last night to take in what we had been told in the day, only to have Sky News and ITV making contact with us directly when we expressly asked for privacy.”

After living through three weeks of hell, in which the tiny village of St Michael’s on Wyre was besieged by ghoulish day-trippers, armchair detectives and conspiracy theorists posting macabre updates on social media, it is hardly surprising that the family is upset. But it’s also absurd that the likes of Dr Harris are using this highly distressing case as a weapon in their crusade against newspapers.

His argument was littered with factual inaccuracies. Unchallenged, the former Lib Dem MP told Today’s Martha Kearney, that “apart from The Guardian”, “the newspapers have failed to report, generally speaking, the allegations against them”, before asserting that “newspapers are not regulated”. But the major newspapers did address the allegations made against the press: The Daily Telegraph on page 5, The Times on page 4, The Daily Mail on page 7, The Daily Express on page 5, The Sun on page 4, and the Daily Mirror on page 5.

Dr Harris is also flat wrong to say that newspapers are unregulated. Most, in fact, are regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO), although, ironically, not his beloved Guardian.

More to the point, it is bizarre that he is attacking the press when it was social media on which the appalling speculation about Ms Bulley, her disappearance and her family proliferated. And Lancashire Police’s inept handling of the case was directly responsible for the spread of this online insanity.

Before the 2012 Leveson report into press ethics following the phone hacking scandal, the police would have briefed reporters from the start about what they knew about Ms Bulley’s disappearance – in particular, that they were aware of “vulnerabilities” that meant this was never likely to have been a crime. That’s how it used to be in the old days, when reporters like me would be regularly invited for mutually beneficial off-the-record briefings. It meant that stories could be told accurately, fairly and with a sense of proportion.

Now, families and victims are reliant on forces handling the communication around a case deftly – and Lancashire Police mishandled it disastrously. On January 30, it released a statement, three days after Ms Bulley went missing, insisting “[we] are keeping an open mind at this stage about what has occurred”. It did not reveal any information about her vulnerabilities until weeks later, by which time a vacuum had been created into which were poured all the wildest conspiracy theories of social media.

Throughout this period, the media – to which Ms Bulley’s family and friends were regularly speaking to keep the search prominent in the public’s minds – repeatedly reported that Mr Ansell was not a suspect, while condemning the behaviour of “armchair sleuths”. If anything, the press raised awareness of a case of a missing woman who we now tragically know has died.

Yes, the media questioned Lancashire Police’s investigation, but so did numerous former detectives and Ms Bulley’s own nearest and dearest. Indeed, they did not appear entirely happy with the police revealing that she had struggled with the menopause and alcohol problems, saying: “Nikki would not have wanted this.”

This is an age in which anyone can publish anything with apparent impunity on the Wild West that is social media. Surely Dr Harris would do better to focus his attention on that.