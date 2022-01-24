Attacks inside one of Iran's most secure nuclear facilities are the latest blows in a shadowy battle with Israel

Stavros Atlamazoglou
·5 min read
Natanz
A damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, in Isfahan, July 2, 2020.Reuters

  • A shadowy battle between Israel and Iran has intensified since the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

  • They have mostly avoided open clashes, but their ongoing campaigns have been punctuated by high-profile attacks and assassinations.

After the US unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, tensions between Washington and Tehran have steadily risen.

For leaders in Israel — one of the US's closest partners and Iran's biggest foes — those tensions have confirmed their misgivings about the deal and about Iran, and they've gone on the warpath.

Iran has worked on nuclear technology for decades. The US has long suspected Iran of using its civilian nuclear program as cover for developing weapons. That suspicion is also held by the Israelis, who have been ensnared in a potentially existential struggle with Tehran since the 1979 Iranian revolution.

Iranian athletes at the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz
Iranian athletes at a rally in support of Iran's nuclear program at the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, March 9, 2006.BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images

A nuclear weapon, or the ability to produce one quickly, would offer Tehran some much-needed security against its real and perceived adversaries. But Iran has vowed to destroy Israel, and Israel fears a nuclear weapon would allow Tehran to back up its provocative talk.

While much of that talk may be for propaganda purposes, Iran has shown the lengths it will go and pain it will endure in order to attack US, Western, and Israeli targets directly or through proxies, giving some weight to its nuclear threats.

To counter that threat, Israeli military and intelligence services have conducted a shadowy covert-action campaign of espionage, sabotage, and assassinations against Iran's nuclear facilities and the people running them.

Israel's war against Iran

Syria Israel missiles Damascus
Syrian air-defense units respond to what state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus in January 2019.STR/AFP/Getty Images

Israel has also shown that it will go to great lengths to ensure its security, and Tel Aviv is willing to pursue other, more dramatic courses of action in response to threats from Iran.

"We have a duty to be brave and responsible for the fate of our children and grandchildren. We have used force against our enemies in the past, and we are convinced that in extreme situations, there is a need to act using military means," Israeli Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster said in a recent interview.

Indeed, Israel has long followed a no-holds-barred strategy in which the threat justifies the means. Its shadowy campaign against the Iranian nuclear programs uses complementary diplomatic, military, and intelligence tactics.

While Israel's military has been heavily involved in that campaign, Mossad, Israel's main intelligence service, has landed many of the blows against Iran itself.

According to recent reports, Mossad successfully infiltrated the Iranian supply chain and used the opportunity to sell Tehran faulty materials that caused fires at the Natanz nuclear-enrichment facility in July 2020.

In addition, Israeli intelligence officers recruited Iranian nuclear scientists who conducted sabotage at Natanz in April 2021 before being smuggled out of the country. Mossad is said to have used an unmanned aerial vehicle to attack the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company, a factory making centrifuges crucial for producing weapons-grade uranium.

Facilities are easier to replace than expert knowledge, and Mossad has also gone after the hard-to-acquire know-how necessary for a nuclear-weapons capability by killing Iranian scientists working on the nuclear program.

Scene of the attack that killed Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
The scene of the attack that killed prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside of Tehran, November 27, 2020.WANA via Reuters

Attacks against Iranian scientists have become more brazen. The November 2020 assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, reportedly with a remote-controlled machine gun using advanced artificial-intelligence technology, on a highway in Iran is something straight out of a Hollywood movie.

Israel's manhunting effort likely draws on experience going back to Israel's creation in 1948. In the years that followed, Israelis hunted down numerous ex-Nazis, including Holocaust architect Adolf Eichmann. Following the 1972 killing of Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics by Palestinian terrorists, Mossad conducted a similar campaign.

But Tel Aviv understands that this is a stalling tactic that can only frustrate Tehran's efforts and not permanently undo the work its done in pursuit of nuclear technology.

In addition to those clandestine actions, the Israeli Defense Forces has been preparing and presenting Israeli policymakers with military options to take out targets associated with Iran's nuclear program. This is standard planning for any military, and the IDF has received nearly $3 billion in additional funds to do it.

Israel would also have to take into account second- and third-order effects of such strikes, such as how Iranian proxies, including Hamas and Hezbollah, would react. Those groups, based in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, respectively, would be more likely to try to attack Israel.

Israeli officials are lobbying other countries to take a stronger stance against Iran while refraining from directly discussing what actions they've taken.

"We hope the whole world will be mobilized for the mission. For that, we've allocated a significant sum to increase our readiness. What hit Natanz? I can't say," Schuster, the deputy defense minister, said last month.

As Iran remains committed to its nuclear program, Israel is sure to continue its shadowy campaign against Tehran.

Stavros Atlamazoglou is a defense journalist specializing in special operations, a Hellenic Army veteran (national service with the 575th Marine Battalion and Army HQ), and a Johns Hopkins University graduate.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gonzaga suspends Stockton's season tickets over mask rule

    Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton’s basketball season tickets after the Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university's mask mandate. Stockton, one of Gonzaga's most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review. “Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit,” Stockton said.

  • China flies dozens of warplanes near Taiwan

    China launched 39 aircraft, mostly fighter jets, near Taiwan Sunday — the largest show of force in months.

  • News report: Australian leader's WeChat account taken over

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s account on Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat was taken over and renamed, and a lawmaker on Monday accused China's leaders of political interference. Morrison’s 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page had been renamed “Australian Chinese new life” earlier this month and his photograph had been removed, Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported. Joint Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security Chair James Paterson said WeChat has not replied to an Australian government request that the prime minister's account be restored.

  • Blinken: U.S.-Russia could still find consensus

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday there are still areas in which the U.S. and Russia may be able to find consensus, such as on arms control and the placement of missile systems in Europe, despite their standoff over Ukraine.Why it matters: Even with those diplomatic possibilities, the secretary said the U.S. will not compromise "by one iota" on Russia's highest priority demand — freezing NATO expansion, especially for Ukraine and Georgia — which would breach the alliance's "open-door

  • Ukraine receives second batch of weapons from US: 'And this is not the end'

    Ukraine has received a second shipment of weapons from the United States as part of $200 million in defensive aid promised amid fears of a Russian invasion."The second bird in Kyiv! More than 80 tons of weapons to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities from our friends in the USA! And this is not the end," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a tweet on Sunday.While the U.S. and its allies have warned for weeks that Russia is...

  • First U.S. defense aid shipment arrives in Ukraine

    The delivery followed U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's visit to Kyiv last week amid concerns over tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed at the border with Ukraine.Russia denies it is planning a new military offensive.Washington approved the $200 million package in December.

  • Backers of Venezuela referendum ask court to intervene with electoral commission

    Some supporters of an effort to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from office through a referendum said on Saturday they would ask the country's top tribunal to review signature collection conditions set by the electoral commission. The national electoral commission said earlier this week that three opposition groups had requested a recall vote against Maduro, which would need 4.2 million signatures of support to go ahead. Venezuela's constitution allows officials who have completed at least half their term to be removed from office by a vote.

  • Liz Truss tells EU: Stop 're-running past arguments' and resolve Northern Ireland Protocol row

    Liz Truss has urged the European Union to find “practical solutions” to resolve the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol rather than “re-running past arguments” ahead of a meeting with the bloc’s chief negotiator.

  • Hindu faithful in Thousand Oaks pray to fight coronavirus pandemic

    A group of Hindu faithful took part in a spiritual ceremony Saturday in Thousands Oaks to pray for the health of humanity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Air strike on Yemeni detention center kills at least 70, Houthis claim

    Air strike on Yemeni detention center kills at least 70, Houthis claim

  • Headaches intensify for Democrats in Florida

    The headaches are intensifying for Florida Democrats as retirements, candidate recruitment challenges and a burgeoning redistricting fight add to the party's troubles in an already difficult midterm election year.The party's hopes of winning approval of new political maps proposed by the Republican-controlled state Senate - with which Democrats were largely satisfied - are now mired in uncertainty after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took the unusual...

  • Defense secretary presents Biden with options for U.S. response to Russia

    Defense Secretary Austin briefed Biden on U.S. military options for responding to Russia, including moving U.S. troops to countries bordering Ukraine.

  • Clean fuel standard would build economy, reduce emissions

    The legislation, a top priority for the governor, would require cleaner transportation fuels, setting standards of 20% cleaner by 2030, and 30% by 2040.

  • Price Drop Alert: Get Apple AirPods for $99 Right Now on Amazon

    Find the lowest prices on AirPods and AirPods Pro.

  • ‘I’m a Full Anti-Vaxxer Now’: How the Conspiracists Are Winning Over Fresh Converts

    “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could hide,” Robert Kennedy, Jr., who has been spreading the false claim that vaccines cause autism for decades, said at the anti-mandate march on Washington.

  • KBI, Rush County sheriff ask for public’s help after man found dead, vehicle stolen

    Officials say the man was found dead by a family member on Friday.

  • Winter wildfire strikes California's Big Sur

    The Colorado Fire, which has been active since Friday, was 5 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.A 20-mile stretch of State Highway 1, a scenic north-south route on the Pacific Coast, was closed from near the beach town of Carmel-by-the-Sea to Andrew Molera State Park.About 400 people in Monterey County were evacuated from 1,100 structures, a spokeswoman for the American Red Cross said, citing county reports.California has long had an active wildfire season, but in recent years, fueled at least in part by climate change, it has grown longer and more punishing.Last year, the wildfire season started unusually early amid an ongoing drought and low reservoir levels, Cal Fire said.In January 2021 alone, the state battled 297 fires on 1,171 acres, the office said.The Colorado Fire is the only fire listed on Cal Fire's incident list so far in 2022.

  • Europe’s Economies Have More at Stake Than U.S. in Russia Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has a lot more to lose than the U.S. from conflict with Russia, explaining why the western allies are having difficulty agreeing on a tough stance in the standoff over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineRussia ranks as the EU’s

  • Political advisers to hold four-way talks on Ukraine in Paris

    Political advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany will hold "Normandy format" talks on eastern Ukraine in Paris on Jan. 25, a source in Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration said on Saturday. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukraine's chief negotiator Andriy Yermak, confirmed that a meeting in Paris was planned but told Reuters a preliminary date had been set for Jan. 26.

  • Democratic Sen. Chris Coons says he's 'gravely concerned' about the 'abundant evidence' of nationwide voter suppression

    "We made significant progress in making it easier for folks to vote in the pandemic in 2020," Sen. Coons said. "Why would we be rolling that back?"