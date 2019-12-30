New York's Jewish community on edge after string of Hanukah attacks

Jewish groups and political leaders have issued calls for increased protection in New York after a string of attacks during Hanukah left members of the region’s Jewish community on edge.

On Saturday night, an attacker stabbed five people during Hanukah festivities at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, Rockland county, about 30 miles north of New York City, in what Governor Andrew Cuomo called “an act of domestic terrorism”. The attack was the latest in a string of antisemitic incidents in the region.

“After the hateful assaults we saw this past week in Brooklyn and Manhattan, it is heart-wrenching to see the holiday of Hanukah violated yet again. We are outraged because the answer is clear: the Jewish community NEEDS greater protection,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Sunday following the stabbings.

New York police chief Terence Monahan called the attack “a despicable display of hate”.

“NYPD cops, like those who apprehended the suspect in Harlem, are protecting NYC’s Jewish community. New Yorkers will see increased coverage across the city to ensure people of all faiths remain safe,” Monahan added.

Members of the Jewish community gather outside the home of rabbi in Rockland county on Sunday. Photograph: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images More

The suspect, Grafton Thomas, 38, from nearby Greenwood Lake, escaped the scene in a vehicle and drove to Manhattan, where he was later arrested in Harlem. He was reportedly covered in blood when apprehended.

Thomas was charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. At his arraignment on Sunday morning, he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Speaking at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, where one of the world’s largest menorahs was lit on Sunday evening, New York mayor Bill de Blasio urged New Yorkers come together to resist the rise of antisemitism.

“We have snuffed out hatred before and forced it back,” he said, announcing an expansion in efforts to educate the city’s school children on the issue, along with extra neighborhood policing.

“We as New Yorkers have the ability to stop the hatred. We have the ability to stop the violence we have done it before and we will do it again.”

De Blasio invoked the Crown Heights violence of the early 90s when black and Jewish communities in Brooklyn clashed violently.

“It took constant dialogue and constant effort to reach residents of the community, particularly our young people, and it took painstaking work. But the division that was healed and it has been changed into a community where people work together.”

New York senator Chuck Schumer called for a federal investiagtion: “The attack last night in Monsey was an act of pure evil. The cascade in antisemitic attacks is outrageous throughout metropolitan New York and America, and must not be tolerated. We need a thorough federal investigation of this specific attack and all of the recent attacks.”

Cuomo said he had directed the state’s police hate crimes task force to investigate the attacks.

Visiting Monsey on Sunday morning, Cuomo said the attack was “about the thirteenth incident of antisemitism” in the state of New York over recent weeks, and described the climate of intolerance as “an American cancer in the body politic”.

“‘This is an intolerant time in our country,’ he added. ‘We see anger, we see hatred exploding.’

Steve Gold from the Jewish Federation in Rockland county said the US was failing the community: “My parents were Holocaust survivors and my father made me promise to do what I can to make sure it never happens again. Today I can say I failed my father. The US has failed my parents and all Holocaust survivors. This cannot continue.”

Responding to the attack in Monsey, New York city mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that he could not “overstate the fear people are feeling right now”.

“We will not allow this to become the new normal. We’ll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all,” he said, adding that the NYPD has deployed a visible and growing presence around Jewish houses of worship on the streets in communities like Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Boro Park.”