What the Mike Bloomberg pile-on says about Bernie Sanders' frontrunner status in Nevada – and beyond

From the outset of Wednesday's boxing match of a debate in Las Vegas, Democrats piled on Mike Bloomberg and never relented, forcing the billionaire former New York mayor to clumsily explain his controversial stop-and-frisk policy, history of sexual harassment complaints from women and the exorbitant amount of his own fortune he has pumped into his campaign.

Bloomberg hadn't debated before television cameras in more than a decade, and it showed, lacking at times clear and assertive answers to questions that everyone knew were coming.

But as the newcomer to the stage endured blow after blow, the front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary – both nationally and in the Nevada caucuses Saturday – skated by without the same level of attention from his peers.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has built a double-digit lead nationally, according to some polls, walked away Wednesday largely unscathed. He had to defend his brand of democratic socialism, explain his decision not to release all medical records and fight off accusations from former mayor Pete Buttigieg that he wants to "burn this party down." But it was mostly a debate on his terms, and any pushback got lost under the onslaught of Bloomberg – who isn't even competing in Nevada.

It might say something about the state of the race.

With time running out to make a splash before the Nevada caucuses and Super Tuesday on March 3, candidates were at their most combative, led by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who had her strongest debate performance yet.

But by focusing more energy on Bloomberg over Sanders, they seemed to acknowledge the current landscape: Sanders, with his army of young progressives, isn't fading from frontrunner status anytime soon, and it's the surging Bloomberg, who is eroding each of their support with massive television-advertising buys, whom they must knock down to have a shot.

Led by delegate-rich California and Texas, 14 states representing about 30% of the Democratic electorate goes to the polls on Super Tuesday, when Bloomberg makes his appearance on ballots for the first time. Unless someone from the muddled field of non-Sanders candidates breaks out in Nevada or South Carolina next week, the senator from Vermont has a chance to build a big lead in delegates that could be hard to overtake.

"The contenders on the stage were taking the long game, and ironically taking the long game only after two small early contests," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. "They were anticipating that Bloomberg's move in the national polling was going to translate to an acceleration into the Super Tuesday contests."

He said the candidates are staring at someone in Sanders likely to finish either first or second in every Super Tuesday state who could also win, at worst, the popular votes of three of the first four contests.

"So it's a fool's errand to engage Sanders and his supporters right now," Paleologos said. "It's a better strategic play to let Sanders and his momentum play itself out, hope he doesn't get enough to win a majority and to play the cards they're going to have."

Can anyone stop Sanders in Nevada?

In Nevada Saturday, Sanders appears well-positioned to tighten his grip as the favorite, and unlike Iowa and New Hampshire, he could have a chance to produce his first sizable win. The most recent poll in the state had Sanders up 7 points over his nearest rival.

“I think the surprise would be if he doesn’t win by 10 points or so,” said David Damore, a political science professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. "The question is how the other ones group down below, and does this winnow the field a little bit?"

He pointed to former Vice President Joe Biden, who once led polling in Nevada, as someone who needs to “show something moving forward,” likely a second-place finish at minimum.