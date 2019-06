WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Attacks on two oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Iran did not use torpedoes, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The two ships were attacked and left adrift earlier on Thursday, raising fears of a possible confrontation between Iran and the United States, which has called the attacks unacceptable. (Reporting by Jonathan Landay Writing by Susan Heavey)