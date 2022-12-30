Attacks on power substations are growing. Why is the electric grid so hard to protect?

3
Dinah Voyles Pulver and Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Even before recent attacks on power substations in five states in the Pacific Northwest and Southeast, similar incidents of attacks, vandalism and suspicious activity were on the rise.

Federal energy reports through August – the most recent available – show an increase in physical attacks at electrical facilities across the nation this year, continuing a trend seen since 2017.

At least 108 human-related events were reported during the first eight months of 2022, compared to 99 in all of 2021 and 97 in 2020. More than a dozen cases of vandalism have been reported since September.

The recent attacks have prompted a flurry of calls to better protect the nation's power grid, but experts have warned for more than three decades that stepped up protection efforts were needed.

Attacks on power stations on the rise

Twice this year the Department of Homeland Security warned "a heightened threat environment" remains for the nation, including its critical infrastructure.

A USA TODAY analysis of reports that utilities provided to the Department of Energy through August show:

  • At least 20 actual physical attacks were reported compared with six in all of 2021.

  • Suspicious activity reports jumped three years ago, nearly doubling in 2020 to 32 events. During the first eight months of this year, 34 suspicious incidents were reported.

  • Total human-related incidents – including vandalism, suspicious activity and cyber events – are on track to be the highest since the reports started showing such activity in 2011.

Attacks reported in at least 5 states

Since September, attacks or potential attacks have been reported on at least 18 additional substations and one power plant in Florida, Oregon, Washington and the Carolinas. Several involved firearms.

  • In Florida: Six "intrusion events" occurred at Duke Energy substations in September, resulting in at least one brief power outage, according to the News Nation television network, which cited a report the utility sent to the Energy Department. Duke Energy spokesperson Ana Gibbs confirmed a related arrest, but the company declined further comment.

  • In Oregon and Washington state: Substations were attacked at least six times in November and December, with firearms used in some cases, local news outlets reported. On Christmas Day, four additional substations were vandalized in Washington State, cutting power to more than 14,000 customers.

  • In North Carolina: A substation in Maysville was vandalized on Nov. 11. On Dec. 3, shootings that authorities deemed a "targeted attack" damaged two power substations in Moore County, leaving tens of thousands without power amid freezing temperatures.

  • In South Carolina: Days later, gunfire was reported near a hydropower plant but police said the shooting was a "random act."

It's not yet clear if any of the attacks were coordinated. After the North Carolina attacks, a coordinating council between the electric power industry and the federal government ordered a security evaluation.

FBI mum on its investigations

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into some of the attacks, but hasn't said how many it's investigating or where.

Shelley Lynch, a spokesperson for the FBI's Charlotte field office, confirmed the bureau is investigating the North Carolina attack. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office reported the FBI is looking into the South Carolina incident.

Utilities in Oregon and Washington told news outlets they were cooperating with the FBI, but spokespeople for the agency's Seattle and Portland field offices said they couldn't confirm or deny an investigation.

Could domestic extremists be involved?

In January, Homeland Security said domestic extremists had been developing "credible, specific plans" since at least 2020 and would continue to "encourage physical attacks against electrical infrastructure."

In February, three men who ascribed to white supremacy and Neo-Nazism pleaded guilty to federal crimes related to a scheme to attack the grid with rifles.

In a news release, Timothy Langan, assistant director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, stated the defendants "wanted to attack regional power substations and expected the damage would lead to economic distress and civil unrest."

Why is the power grid so hard to protect?

Industry experts, federal officials and others have warned in one report after another since at least 1990 that the power grid was at risk, said Granger Morgan, an engineering professor at Carnegie Mellon University who chaired three National Academies of Sciences reports.

The reports urged state and federal agencies to collaborate to make the system more resilient to both attacks and natural disasters such as hurricanes and storms.

"The system is inherently vulnerable. It's spread all across the countryside," making the lines and substations easy targets, Morgan said. The massive grid includes more than 7,300 power plants, 160,000 miles of high-voltage power lines and 55,000 transmission substations.

One challenge is that there's no single entity whose responsibilities span the entire system, Morgan said. And the risks are only increasing as the grid expands to include renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, he said.

Go deeper: More stories about the grid

.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Power grid attacks on substations increase across US: What to know

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. regulators to probe power outages during historic winter storm

    Elliott was the name given to the system that brought frigid cold and blowing winds last week, knocking out power for more than 1.5 million homes and businesses across the United States. FERC will probe operations of the bulk power system to identify performance issues and recommend solutions alongside the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and its six regional entities which encompass nearly 400 million customers, mainly in the U.S. and Canada.

  • Texas National Guard lines section of Rio Grande in El Paso with shipping containers

    The new border barrier is part of Operation Lone Star. Officials have not confirmed whether the federal government authorized the containers.

  • Britain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronMental health issues are keeping Britain’s workers out of work at record levels at

  • Miami Mayor Francis Suarez voted for DeSantis in 2022 after supporting his Democratic opponent 4 years ago and not voting for Trump in 2020

    Suarez is a centrist Republican who voted for Democratic Mayor Andrew Gillum of Tallahassee four years ago. DeSantis got his vote this past election.

  • Teen who died in Ohio crash 'wasn't afraid to be bold'; five she was traveling with hospitalized

    Lansing area residents are rallying around the family of a Webberville teenager and the owners of a local eatery in pileup on the Ohio Turnpike.

  • Here’s How Oregon Will Phase Out Gas Cars, Trucks, and SUVs

    Oregon is the latest state to plan to phase out ICE cars, SUVs and light trucks by 2035. But there will be a major loophole for car buyers and automakers.

  • 10 moments that defined the year in pop culture

    It's best we look back at a number of moments in pop culture that defined the last 52 weeks. The post 10 moments that defined the year in pop culture appeared first on In The Know.

  • School photographer sexually abused kids for decades, California police say

    Police are seeking additional victims following his arrest.

  • 'Senseless barbarism': Russia pummels Ukraine's power and water sectors: Live updates

    Russia once again targeted Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, weaponizing winter with its largest attack in weeks. Live updates.

  • Emmy Medders Reveals She and Chase Chrisley Broke Up Before Engagement

    Emmy Medders shared that she and fiancé Chase Chrisley briefly split up before the Chrisley Knows Best star proposed in October: "It was on and off."

  • This Could Be Your Savviest Banking Move in 2023

    Yours might include paying off your credit cards, spending less money, and boosting your savings. If you work and get paid on a regular basis, you can probably anticipate that a specific amount of money will hit your checking account month after month.

  • Ship Insurers’ Exodus From Russia-Ukraine Trades Gathering Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- A host of shipping insurers altered their policies for 2023 to exclude claims linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine, a further sign of the industry’s growing concerns about losses stemming from the conflict. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidGoldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next MonthWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingSouthwest Air Mem

  • Josh Norman was working at his coffee shop before returning to Panthers

    Before he signed with the Panthers on Monday, Josh Norman said he was working as a barista at his Atlanta coffee shop located across from Cam Newton's cigar bar.

  • Southwest flight debacle a system failure, U.S. says

    STORY: “And please also know that I’m truly sorry.”Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan took to social media to apologize for the massive flight disruptions that left thousands of holiday travelers stranded this week, saying the low-cost airline needed to upgrade its systems."The tools we use to recover from disruption serve us well, 99 percent of the time; but clearly, we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances so that we never again face what's happening right now."And the nation’s top transportation official agreed – saying Southwest’s widespread cancellations were no longer weather-related, but due to a failure of the airline’s systems. In an interview with ABC News, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also said that Southwest’s stranded passengers need to get to where they need to go, and should be provided “adequate compensation” for not only flights, but also for hotels, ground transportation and meals.U.S. airlines had canceled thousands of flights as a massive winter storm swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend, but Southwest’s woes have deepened while other airlines have largely recovered.As of Wednesday morning, more than 2,500 Southwest flights were canceled, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.That’s after the airline cancelled more than 12,000 flights stretching back to Friday. Southwest told Reuters it would reimburse customers for travel-related costs and that it had already processed thousands of requests by Tuesday.Shares of Southwest were down in Wednesday morning trading, and some analysts said the cancellations will pressure profits in the fourth quarter.

  • Texas Tech denies Ole Miss claim of racial slur during bowl

    Texas Tech on Thursday denied claims by Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin that a Red Raiders player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur in the Texas Bowl. A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss' Dayton Wade fumbled in the fourth quarter Wednesday night and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.

  • Jayson Tatum passes Antoine Walker for second on Celtics' all-time 3-point list

    Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum passed Antoine Walker for the second-most 3-pointers in franchise history.

  • Bullet sales are rising and so are death totals in mass shootings. Can they be stopped?

    After a mass shooting, public debate turns to gun control. But with shooters so often stocked up on ammunition, many wonder: What about the bullets?

  • Here’s How Tom & Gisele Spent Their 1st Christmas Apart—It Was ‘Emotional’ For Him

    Tom spent the holiday doing what he does best...prepping for football.

  • George Santos' Democratic opponent calls for congressional probe as party plots district comeback

    New York Assemblymember Dan Rosenthal, a Democratic moderate, is a potential candidate.

  • Putin launches latest nuclear submarine 'Emperor Alexander III' as part of new fleet

    Russian President Vladimir Putin commissioned his latest nuclear submarine and applauded the integration of three other vessels into Russia's navy.