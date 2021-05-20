Attacks resume in Israel and Gaza despite international cease-fire efforts

Airstrikes and rocket attacks keep targeting Gaza and Israel despite growing international cease-fire efforts. President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he expects a "significant de-escalation," but the violence showed no signs of slowing down. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports from southern Israel near Gaza, and CBS News reporter and producer Haley Ott joins CBSN from Tel Aviv with the latest developments.

Video Transcript

VLADIMIR DUTHIERS: Let's begin overseas, specifically in the Middle East, where air strikes, rocket attacks, and clashes are underway across Israel and Gaza, despite growing international cease-fire efforts. President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday that he expects a, quote, "significant de-escalation." However, Israel resumed bombing Hamas targets in Gaza this morning, while militants fired rockets in return.

Innocent civilians are constantly caught in the middle. More than 200 Palestinians and around a dozen Israelis have been killed in this latest wave of violence. Imtiaz Tyab is just north of the Gaza Strip following the very latest.

IMTIAZ TYAB: We're here in Southern Israel, about five miles away from the Gaza Strip. You can see Israeli security forces has basically blocked off these roads. There's no way of getting any further from here. And all of this comes as the Israeli media really speculates breathlessly about a cease-fire, which they believe could start as early as tomorrow, but for now, the bombings continue.

[EXPLOSIONS]

Israeli airstrikes have been lighting up Gaza's skyline for 11 days now, causing an inferno of destruction on the ground. The misery is unrelenting. While in the southern Israeli town of Be'er Sheva, dozens of Israelis and our team had to run to this bomb shelter after several Hamas rockets were intercepted right above us. If a cease-fire is near, it doesn't feel like it. Since fighting began, more than 75,000 Palestinians have been displaced across Gaza.

Story continues

Most seeking refuge at these UN schools, and it's kids who suffer the most. We talked to two 10-year-olds about what they're experiencing, one Israeli and one Palestinian. Nadine Abdul Latif has become the face of Gaza's children--

NADINE ABDUL LATIF: I'm only 10.

IMTIAZ TYAB: --after going viral in this video posted online. CBS News met Nadine near her neighborhood, which is now in ruins.

NADINE ABDUL LATIF: I want to feel safe for like one day, at least. I never feel safe in my own home.

IMTIAZ TYAB: What's it like in your house?

- It's very scary.

IMTIAZ TYAB: [INAUDIBLE] lives in Southern Israel, just a few miles away from Gaza. She gets scared every time Hamas rockets are fired near her home. She says, she knows what she experiences is nothing compared to what Nadine does. And when we asked her what she'd say to her if they were to ever meet--

- I wouldn't say laughing. I just would-- I would just hug her and tell her that I know what you feel.

IMTIAZ TYAB: Now, according to the UN's Children's Charity, UNICEF, close to one million kids in Gaza face, quote, "disaster" if a cease-fire isn't called soon. Anne-Marie, Vlad.

ANNE-MARIE GREEN: Imtiaz, thank you. So, for more on all of this, let's bring in CBS News reporter, Haley Ott. She is with us from Tel Aviv. Thank you so much for joining us, Haley.

So, earlier today, we spoke to Imtiaz. He is in Southern Israel. He said, that they got a good solid eight hours of peace, in terms of no rockets or anything last night. But I don't know what things are like now. What's the situation where you are?

HALEY OTT: That's true. There was a bit of a lull last night, but the bombings in Gaza and the rockets have continued today, they've resumed. And so, while there is plenty of talk about a possible cease-fire coming to in effect-- into effect perhaps even tomorrow, the conflict is still very much ongoing here.

VLADIMIR DUTHIERS: And Haley, we've seen in our reporting there, this latest wave of violence is impacting innocent people in both Gaza and Israel. Take us what-- take us through what life is like for those that are caught in the middle of this conflict?

In Imtiaz's reporting, I thought it was really, really an interesting moment in his piece where he spoke to a young Israeli girl and he asked her, what he would do if he was able to reach out to a child in Gaza who had been affected by the bombing campaign there? And she said that she would try to hug her, because she understands. Just give us a sense of perhaps more sentiments like that.

HALEY OTT: Yeah, Vlad. You're right. I mean, we've been reporting from the Israel side for the past few days. And what people have been experiencing, especially in the south, is, you know, a siren goes off, and they have only a few minutes to run and take shelter. And that happens over, and over, and over again. And it's terrifying and exhausting.

So, that's occurring on a daily basis and overnight. At the same time, in Gaza, the situation is just so much worse. They don't have shelters there, and instead of rockets that are intercepted by Israel's defense system, Iron Dome, for the most part, they don't have that system. So, they're getting bombs dropped on buildings with only minutes sometimes to evacuate, and they don't have a shelter to go run to. So, the devastation and the trauma that are affecting everyday civilians is just ticking higher and higher the more that this violence goes on.

ANNE-MARIE GREEN: So, we know that President Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again yesterday and he pushed for a de-escalation, moving towards a cease-fire. Do we know what the latest on these efforts-- what's going on with these efforts? And what would an agreement between the Israeli military and Hamas actually look like?

HALEY OTT: That's a great question, Anne-Marie, and that is the question of the moment, what would a cease-fire agreement actually look like? We're seeing reports that that's exactly what they're trying to hammer out. Perhaps they might come up with just an agreement to pause the hostilities while they come up with a more robust cease-fire agreement. But that's very much what's being negotiated right now from what we're hearing, and we're just going to have to wait and see.

VLADIMIR DUTHIERS: So, Haley, a cease-fire right now is obviously what many are calling for, but are there any substantial efforts underway at this point to address a long-term peace deal between the Palestinians and Israelis, because you know, this isn't the first time that we've seen this, and sadly, it probably won't be the last. And the people that suffer the most are those civilians, those folks caught in the middle, on both sides. You know, the-- the reality is that everybody is suffering. And you know, it doesn't appear that there is an end in sight because people are so entrenched in what they're doing.

HALEY OTT: Yeah, as you say, even if a cease-fire agreement for this sort of round of violence is hammered out, that doesn't necessarily address the problem that has caused these flare-ups of violence to keep occurring. We've heard many different foreign nations who have called for a cease-fire agreement have also stressed that it's important to work towards a two-state solution. And we'll see whether that becomes sort of top of the agenda after this, but one thing that I found really interesting, the other day, we were in Ramallah at protests, and we were speaking to protesters there.

And one woman told me that, you know, she's lived through this kind of violence before. And she told me that in previous times, all she's wanted was peace and just to able to-- to resume sort of the daily activities of her lives-- her life. But this time, she's angry, and this time, she doesn't want things to go back to the way that they were.

She want things-- she wants things to change for good. So, what the political situation, what people are going to be thinking and feeling after hopefully this conflict ends, it could be-- it could be different, and maybe that will mean we'll see something different in the future.

VLADIMIR DUTHIERS: All right, Haley Ott for us on the ground in Tel Aviv. Thank you, Haley.